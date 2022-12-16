ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington ninth most targeted state for cyberattacks

By By Brett Davis | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qArsa_0jlB2kTF00

(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 9 in terms of states that face the most cyberattacks in the country, according to a recent study by San Francisco-based software company RudderStack.

Per the study, in 2021 Washington saw 13,903 victims of cybercrime, with a loss of more than $157.5 million – or $11,325 per victim.

“While it's true that Washington is one of the most cyber-attacked states in the U.S. it can still be a relatively safe place to live if individuals take steps to protect themselves from cyberattacks,” Eric Dodds, head of product marketing at RudderStack, said in an email.

The RudderStack report notes that the health care industry has historically been the target of major cyberattacks, given it handles huge amounts of sensitive data. According to the report, 8% of all hacking breaches are made into electronic medical record systems.

“The HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is one of the key pieces of legislation that protects people from cyberattacks,” Dodds added. “HIPAA requires organizations handling health data – such as hospitals, insurers or other medical institutions – to encrypt sensitive information and implement security protocols. Health data is arguably the most sensitive data related to a person, so this legislation is crucial to ensure US citizens are protected should a cyberattack occur.”

Passed by Congress in 1996, HIPPAA is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.

“To protect themselves, individuals should ensure that they use up-to-date software on all their devices and strong passwords with at least eight characters, including a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols,” Dodds advised. “It is also important that people regularly back up important files, so they can be restored in case of an attack.”

RudderStack’s results are in line with a report released earlier this month by the state Attorney General’s Office that found cybercrime in Washington is at its second highest recorded level since tracking began in 2016. This year, there were 4.5 million data breach notices were sent to Washingtonians, second only to last year’s record 6.3 million notices.

According to the most recent FBI internet crime report , $6.9 billion was lost last year in the U.S. due to cybercrime, a figure that has quadrupled since 2017.

RudderStack found that California suffered the highest loss, with 67,000 victims of cybercrime. The average financial loss per victim was $18,000, totaling $1.2 billion.

New York saw the highest losses per victim, however, with 29,000 victims losing a total of $559 million. That's an average loss of $19,000 per victim.

RudderStack’s overall ranking of the 10 states most targeted for cyberattacks are as follows:

1. California

2. Florida

3. Texas

4. New York

5. Illinois

6. Nevada

7. Ohio

8. Pennsylvania

9. Washington

10. New Jersey

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Washington AG touts lawsuit against pharmacies, settlements of $1.1B

(The Center Square) – Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a lawsuit against Kroger, Rite-Aid and Albertsons and the chain pharmacies they have acquired for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday. The three companies had previously acquired Safeway, QFC, Fred Myer and Bartell Drugs, which are also being cited in the lawsuit that has been filed at the King County Superior Court. Ferguson also announced settlements with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Chief Justice Roberts suspends Biden plan to end Title 42 immigration rule

Update: Shortly after publication, Chief Justice John Roberts put an administrative hold on the order to end Title 42. (The Center Square) – Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday put a temporary administrative hold on the Biden's administration's plans to end Title 42 enforcement this week. Roberts gave the administration until 5 p.m. eastern Tuesday to appeal the decision, signaling that the full U.S. Supreme Court wants to decide the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Iowa Attorney General orders bank to refund Iowans illegal interest rates

(The Center Square) – A settlement brokered by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking will require a bank to refund money to Iowans who were charged illegal interest rates. The state said in the assurance of discontinuance that between March 1, 2020, and April 8, Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah, made 1,611 consumer installment loans to Iowans with service provider EasyPay and with finance charges on the loans exceeding 21% APR, which violates Iowa Code § 537.2401 and in...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Republicans hope SCOTUS will help alleviate border crisis

(The Center Square) – Republicans are now looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to help alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The high court intervened Monday to temporarily halt the expiration of a Trump-era border policy that has been one of the few measures slowing the explosion of illegal immigration at the southern border. The policy in question, Title 42, was enacted by the Trump administration to help border...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Gavin Newsom pleased to see gun control bill he signed into law struck down

(The Center Square) - A U.S. District Court judge deemed a California gun control law unconstitutional on Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez determined that Senate Bill 1327, signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year, is unconstitutional -- an outcome Newsom welcomed as it puts a spotlight on similar provisions in Texas law. The law allows private citizens to sue firearms manufacturers. California modeled the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Mom, denied ethnicity and gender class course materials, will appeal judge's FOIA ruling

(The Center Square) – Carol Beth Litkouhi isn’t done. Unhappy with the board of the Rochester Community Schools in Michigan, she won election to a six-year seat with them in November. On Monday, she told The Center Square last week’s ruling by an Oakland County Circuit Court judge denying her Freedom of Information Act request for the district’s ethnicity and gender class course materials will be appealed. “I thought my...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Center Square

States sue to keep Biden from ending Title 42 immigration rule

Update: Shortly after publication, Chief Justice John Roberts put an administrative hold on the order to end Title 42. (The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, in concert with 18 other states, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent the Biden administration from ending Title 42 enforcement at the southern border. Brnovich and Louisiana AG Jeff Landry “filed an emergency stay application” on Monday in a late...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Critics: Omnibus bill prioritizes border security overseas over U.S. border

(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s over 4,155 pages long includes hundreds of millions of dollars to fund border security efforts in other countries but would prohibit funding new U.S. border security technology and capabilities. Democrats were joined by 21 Republican senators in voting to advance the bill, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. It includes $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Washington County bans TikTok on county government devices

(The Center Square) – It looks to be the first government ban on TikTok in Wisconsin, though it likely won’t be the last. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann on Monday ordered a ban on TikTok on any and all county-owned devices. “What initially seemed to be a fun, innocent social media entertainment we now know is an insidious, deceptive tool that is being weaponized by the Chinese Communist Party,” Schoemann...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
The Center Square

Illinois House to hold third gun ban bill hearing Tuesday

(The Center Square) – One of the sponsors of an Illinois bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines of more than 10 rounds is listening to both sides of the argument. Illinois state lawmakers will again hold a hearing on a bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 10 rounds during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning. At last week’s hearing, Andrew Guadarrama spoke as...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned

(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

$560 million in federal spending earmarked for Illinois

(The Center Square) – A recent report highlights how much taxpayer funding Illinois is receiving for projects from federal funds earmarked by members of Congress. An earmark is a legislative provision that directs approved funds to be spent on specific projects. Recent reporting by OpenTheBooks.com shows how much funding is going to federal lawmakers' Illinois districts. Of around $16 billion nationwide in member-specific projects for 2023, Illinois is set to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy