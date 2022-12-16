ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

By By Kevin Bessler | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYZbp_0jlB2jaW00

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace.

Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.

Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation, said the practice is becoming more common.

"A union member today is more likely to be involved in a vote to try to get the union out of their workplace as a nonunion member is to get the union into the workplace," said Mix.

The NRWF reports Brent Johnson submitted the employee-backed petition seeking a vote to remove the union during a Teamsters-ordered strike against Tri-State Asphalt, during which Teamsters bosses filed charges against management. After the vote, Teamsters officials could have further pursued those charges to invalidate the election results but chose not to.

Because Illinois lacks protections for private sector employees to work a job without being forced to pay union dues, Mix said Teamsters union officials also had the power to force Johnson and his coworkers to pay dues to the union hierarchy just to stay employed. In the 27 "right-to-work" states – including neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa – union membership and union financial support cannot be a condition of employment.

"It happens in all the states, but in the non-right-to-work states there is extra incentive because these workers are forced to pay dues and fees to the union in order to get or keep their jobs," said Mix.

A request for comment from Teamsters Local 179 went unanswered.

Similar union-rejection votes have taken place at workplaces around Illinois, including in Carpentersville and Murphysboro.

Comments / 45

Jack Nannen
5d ago

34 year union guy here. 25 UAW and 9 teamsters. Never got anything out of them. Started writing my own grievances, won all of them. Teamsters we’re just horrible, all about themselves and not about the members. All the money I wasted!🤨😖😣

Reply(3)
25
M J
5d ago

If you need a Union and your employer is 'that bad'... take a hint and find new employment!! If you're a *hard working/dedicated/upwardly mobile.... you'll NEVER NEED a Union!!

Reply(3)
21
bilge rat
5d ago

I was in a union for 9 years , they did nothing for us . all your doing is paying some one for permission to work .

Reply(7)
26
Related
The Center Square

Illinois awaits Census update on whether state continues to shrink

(The Center Square) – Illinois' population has been shrinking for years as more people leave the state than arrive. Did the trend continue this past year? Residents will learn Thursday when the latest U.S. Census data on population is released. Estimates over the past decade show about 400,000 fewer people in Illinois from eight consecutive years of decline. In the Decennial Census, Illinois lost around 18,000 people. The state lost...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production. "Here in Illinois, we are...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Year In Review: A look back at the 2022 election in Illinois

(The Center Square) – The 2022 general election in Illinois raised a host of hot button issues, including crime, public education and the economy. The marque race pitted Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker as the victor against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor. The amount of money raised for governor races this cycle nationwide was in the neighborhood of $2 billion, and Illinois was the largest chunk of that. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Dangerous wind chill expected; $1 billion in rebates reported

Dangerous wind chill expected Winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Illinois. Snow is expected to begin falling Thursday and become heavier as the day progresses. Snow totals range from about 8 inches in northern Illinois to a couple inches in the Metro East. Behind the cold front will be high winds and falling temperatures, creating dangerous wind chill numbers on Friday. Wind chill advisories have been issued...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Iowa Attorney General orders bank to refund Iowans illegal interest rates

(The Center Square) – A settlement brokered by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking will require a bank to refund money to Iowans who were charged illegal interest rates. The state said in the assurance of discontinuance that between March 1, 2020, and April 8, Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah, made 1,611 consumer installment loans to Iowans with service provider EasyPay and with finance charges on the loans exceeding 21% APR, which violates Iowa Code § 537.2401 and in...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Ten government employees file suit over union dues

(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Center Square

Illinois Year In Review: Madigan indicted on 23 corruption-related charges in 2022

(The Center Square) – Years of questions about how longtime former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan ran his political operation came to a head this year when he was indicted on 23 counts of corruption-related charges. In the summer of 2020, it was revealed that Madigan, the former longest-serving state house speaker in the U.S., was “Public Official A” in a deferred prosecution agreement with utility ComEd. Federal prosecutors said ComEd worked with the speaker for nearly a decade to curry favor for legislation that...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Judge approves vaccine settlement; bereavement law expands Jan. 1

Judge approves vaccine settlement A U.S. judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement for workers who were fired by NorthShore University Healthsystem in Evanston for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. About 500 workers who were terminated or, after seeing their exemption requests denied, got a COVID-19 vaccine, will receive compensation as part of the $10.3 million settlement. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Gas Tax Increase Takes Effect in January

As of January 1, Illinois residents can expect to see an increase in the state's gas tax. According to a report from WIFR, the tax is set to increase by 3 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 38 cents per gallon. This increase comes as a result of legislation passed in 2019 that tied the state's gas tax to the consumer price index. The tax had previously been set at a flat rate, but the new legislation allows for automatic adjustments based on inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment

Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania gets $2M for 988 crisis line to help with workforce hiring

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania will receive a $2 million boost from the federal government for its 988 suicide and crisis lifeline as part of a $130 million national grant program. The funds will go toward staffing issues for the 14 call centers across Pennsylvania that have struggled to retain and recruit operators. The grant follows another one the state received in 2022 “that was really geared toward workforce (issues)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

$560 million in federal spending earmarked for Illinois

(The Center Square) – A recent report highlights how much taxpayer funding Illinois is receiving for projects from federal funds earmarked by members of Congress. An earmark is a legislative provision that directs approved funds to be spent on specific projects. Recent reporting by OpenTheBooks.com shows how much funding is going to federal lawmakers' Illinois districts. Of around $16 billion nationwide in member-specific projects for 2023, Illinois is set to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy