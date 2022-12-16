SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP)Parker Bjorklund scored 19 points to help St. Thomas defeat North Dakota State 78-68 on Wednesday. Bjorklund also had six rebounds for the Tommies (11-4). Kendall Blue scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Riley Miller shot 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

FARGO, ND ・ 5 HOURS AGO