Read full article on original website
Related
mypanhandle.com
Calcaterra, No. 2 UConn pull away in 2nd half to beat Hoyas
STORRS, Conn. (AP)Joey Calcaterra scored all of his 14 points in the second half to help second-ranked UConn rally from its first second-half deficit of the season for an 84-73 victory over Georgetown on Tuesday night. Tristan Newton had 17 points and seven assists, while Adama Sanogo added 14 points...
mypanhandle.com
Bjorklund scores 19 as St. Thomas downs North Dakota State
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP)Parker Bjorklund scored 19 points to help St. Thomas defeat North Dakota State 78-68 on Wednesday. Bjorklund also had six rebounds for the Tommies (11-4). Kendall Blue scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Riley Miller shot 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
mypanhandle.com
Temperatures will plummet in the next 48 hours
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — An very strong arctic air mass will plunge into the Southern United States come Thursday night. This will send temperatures near freezing and below freezing through the Christmas weekend for the Florida Panhandle. Before the front moves through the region on Friday, Wednesday...
Comments / 0