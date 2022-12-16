Man killed after single-car crash on Highway 13

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Lowry City, Missouri was killed in a single-car accident early on Friday, Dec. 16.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jeremy Caserta, 33, was ejected from a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 13 north of Lowry City. The report states the vehicle went off the roadway and struck an embankment.

The other occupant of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries.

An investigation continues to determine who was driving the vehicle, according to the report. This is Troop D’s 129th fatality in 2022.

