Iowa State

Texas DPS encourages everyone to be safe and aware this holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging Texans to end 2022 safely as they travel and gather this holiday season. According to a press release from DPS, troopers will increase enforcement as part Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs nationwide from Friday, December 23 through Monday, January 2.
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes here

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Large Indiana employers asking utilities for `green tariffs’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several of Indiana’s major employers want their local utilities to make it easier for them to buy power generated by wind and solar farms so they can move closer to their renewable energy goals. Cummins, Salesforce, Roche and other companies recently joined with the cities...
Texas-themed holiday gifts to enjoy this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holidays have arrived and so has the pressure to buy meaningful gifts for the ones you love. There are Texas holiday traditions along with a multitude of Texas-themed gifts that will make that uncle in Utah feel a sprinkle of Texas magic this holiday season.
Regional grid is ready for cold weather, Xcel Energy says

AMARILLO, Texas — The coldest air this season will spread across Texas and New Mexico later this week. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, the utility holding company said it’s prepared for the bitter cold temperatures and wind chill values coming to its Texas and New Mexico service area.
Preparing for potentially pipe-bursting cold weather

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Memories from the February 2021 deep freeze still send shivers down the spines of many Texans. Thousands of people suffered damage to their homes from pipes that froze and burst thanks to a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures and the rolling blackouts that accompanied them. The...
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: December 19th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning weather update. Today: Clearing sky. High of 58°. Winds N 10-15 MPH. Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 25°. Winds N 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Clouds increase late. High of 47°. Winds N→SE 12-18 MPH....
ERCOT leader expects power grid to handle frigid cold front

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As Texans brace for a freezing holiday weekend, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is confident your Christmas lights will stay on. The leader of ERCOT expressed confidence that the power grid could handle the increased demand ahead of a “dangerous” cold snap.
