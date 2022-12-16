Read full article on original website
Traveling Reminders for Iowans For The Next Three Days
Mother nature sure does want to remind us that today (December 21) is the first official day of winter and winter is going to hit Iowa like a ton of bricks beginning tonight. If you live under a rock and haven't heard that the weather throughout Iowa from tonight-Friday is going to be blizzard conditions, you can catch up on that by reading our updated story.
What Spirits Did Iowans Drink the Most in 2022? [LIST]
According to a new article from KCRG, Iowans drank a LOT in 2022! A new report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says that there was a 3.75% increase in liquor sales this year, totaling around $431 million. If you're wondering what liquors Iowans were enjoying the most this year,...
City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice
When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
The Most Popular Baby Names in Eastern Iowa in 2022
Picking out a name for your pending bundle of joy can be a stressful time for some couples. What do you do? Go with a family name? Pick out something trendy. There are countless books and websites dedicated to the task of choosing your baby's name. When my wife Holly and I were trying to settle on a name, we had our difficulties.
Dubuque County Fire Leaves Machine Shed At A Total Loss
Right now, people all over the country are gearing up for below average temperatures. According to the latest update we have shared from this storm, eastern Iowa will be in a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 pm Wednesday night. "Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3...
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle
This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
Cedar Falls Cancels School Ahead of Massive Winter Storm
As students and teachers head into winter break, there's a lot of excitement in the air. A couple of weeks off from school, a chance to see family for the holidays, and for those young enough, time to play in the snow, if there is any. Well, in 2022 there...
Chance of Iowa Blizzard Increasing Heading Into Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Storm Watch for late Wednesday night through late Friday night to include all of eastern Iowa, and almost the entire state. The only part of Iowa not in the watch is the extreme southwest corner of the state. Currently, the National Weather...
Classic Iowa Movie Gets Name Dropped On Popular TV Show
These little nods to movies filmed in the Hawkeye State are so fun to catch!. This is especially such a great treat when you are incredibly behind on some of your favorite shows over the past few months. I was catching up on one of my favorite comfort shows 'Bob's Burgers' over the weekend.
National Signing Day: The 2023 UNI Panther Signees
December 21 is the start of the early signing period for high school, JUCO, and transfer portal football players around the country. As of Wednesday, the Northern Iowa football roster is going to look quite a bit different. Behind the recruiting of Coach Mark Farley and company, UNI will add...
An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023
I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
Here’s How Iowa Farmers Can Prepare For This Week’s Blizzard
Snow and strong winds are expected to northeast Iowa, along with the rest of the state, late Wednesday afternoon that are expected to last through Friday. A recent report on this site says the National Weather Service is forecasting 5 to 10 inches of snow. However, they state "uncertainty remains on snowfall totals, but impacts from the combined effects of the wind and snow are expected. Thus, blizzard conditions will be possible. This will also lead to difficulty when gathering accurate measurements of snow during the event. This will be a long duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start. Plan travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts."
Is It Really Illegal To Remove Your Mattress Tag In Iowa?
When you're growing up sometimes you hear or see things that you believe to be true until you grow up. When I was a young kid, I used to think that when TV was in black and white, the world was black and white too. I remember asking my parents when I was a kid "what was it like when you finally got to see colors?" They couldn't help but just laugh and roll their eyes.
Patio Igloos Are Returning To Cedar Falls
One Cedar Falls restaurant became a huge hit because of their outdoor patio igloos last year. Igloos have become quite a popular dining experience ever since the pandemic. While we don't want ANYTHING involving COVID-19 to stick around, this new way of sharing a meal with friends and loved ones has the all clear from me.
Iowa Mom Pleads Guilty To Charges Related to January 6th
A mother and son from Iowa sat in a courtroom in Washington D.C. this week, facing charges related to the January 6th riot. Just minutes before their trial was set to start, this mom said 'enough'. KCRG reports that 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines decided at the last minute...
Expect to See Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ Star Back on the Show Soon
The popular Paramount Network drama 'Yellowstone' is on a brief hiatus after the conclusion of the 1st half of Season 5 last weekend. When it returns, look for a familiar face to be back on the screen shortly thereafter. Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Mount Vernon, Iowa native Jefferson White, has...
This Eastern Iowa Business Is Closing It’s Doors After 59 Years
In what is a bittersweet moment for this La Porte City business, after nearly 6 decades of processing meat, it's sadly coming to an end. Kramer Sausage Company has been processing meat for 59 years and after sadly losing its founder last month, Heinz Kramer, it's time to move on.
Celebrity Has Eerie Connection To Iowa POW Camp
It can be incredibly emotional to take a look back at your family history, especially if there are some dark secrets. We recently shared with you details about a movie based on real events in Northern Iowa. It's called "Silent Night in Algona" and follows real events that took place in a prisoner-of-war camp in Iowa during World War 2.
