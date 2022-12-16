ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

Wisconsin bomber pilot killed in World War II is accounted for

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKs6T_0jlB26RY00

A 26-year-old bomber pilot from Grafton, Wis. who was killed in combat during World War II has been accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The agency, known as DPAA, strives to recover U.S. military personnel who were listed as either missing in action or prisoners of war in past conflicts.

U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Roy C. Harms was accounted for on Aug. 2, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C49sS_0jlB26RY00 Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Roy C. Harms

According to DPAA, Harms was assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force in the summer of 1943. Harms was piloting a B-24 Liberator bomber when the plane was hit by enemy anti-aircraft guns and crashed near Bucharest, Romania. Harms and his crew were shot down during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scxHe_0jlB26RY00 Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07T3Ye_0jlB26RY00 Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Roy C. Harms

After the war ended, the American Graves Registration Command could not identify what was later learned to be the body of Harms. He was among 80 people who could not be identified from the Bolovan cemetery.

Scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis among other methods to finally ID Harms' remains.

Harms will be buried in Grafton. For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

Learn more on DPAA's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy