Wilson, NC

WRAL News

'He is not letting us get into our home': Police identify man who attacked officers with knife outside Holly Springs home

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Police identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night after attacking officers with a knife in Holly Springs. According to police, Ryan Eric Schlosser, 30, was acting erratically, blocking a neighbor from access to their driveway and garage on Cobalt Creek Way and ran into a home when they tried to get him under control.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

Fire burns at house on Pennock Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — On Wednesday after 2:30 a.m., the Durham Fire Department (DFD) responded to a house fire at 1602 Pennock Rd. Flames could be seen coming from the right rear corner of the home. The major portion of the fire was brought under control within a few minutes...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh, NC
