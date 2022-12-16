Read full article on original website
'He is not letting us get into our home': Police identify man who attacked officers with knife outside Holly Springs home
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Police identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night after attacking officers with a knife in Holly Springs. According to police, Ryan Eric Schlosser, 30, was acting erratically, blocking a neighbor from access to their driveway and garage on Cobalt Creek Way and ran into a home when they tried to get him under control.
Men convicted in Z'yon Person murder ordered to pay $900,000 in restitution to family
DURHAM, N.C. — The three men convicted of killing nine-year-old Z'yon Person in Durham must pay his family roughly $900,000 in restitution. That's according to agreements signed by the defendants just within the last week. Court documents show the three men convicted of killing Person agreed to pay his...
Durham man grateful for 'guardian angels' 6 months after hit-and-run motorcycle crash changed his life
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham father seriously injured in a hit and run is hoping for closure. Andrew Parks was hit while riding his motorcycle on June 3. Parks was riding his motorcycle down Academy Road when he was hit by a car. Six months later, he is still...
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
Booze It & Lose It: How law enforcement across NC are keeping roads safe from impaired drivers
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy, a 911 dispatcher and her son and a bicyclist were all killed within weeks of each other - all by drunk drivers. The string of high-profile deaths comes as law enforcement cracks down on DWIs. WRAL News wanted to know how this year’s...
Roanoke Rapids police identify man's remains found inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Authorities confirmed the identity of a 28-year-old man found earlier this month in a car at the bottom of the Roanoke River. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department confirmed WRAL News' report that Keyon West's remains were found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon.
'He is our hero': Colleague describes how attorney killed in Goldsboro murder-suicide ambushed shooter in daring act
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. On...
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Holly Springs neighborhood
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Holly Springs, leaving one person dead. Residents in the Cobalt Creek Way neighborhood said they heard four gunshots Tuesday night. After 9:30 p.m. Holly Springs officers responded to a call about someone acting erratically, verbally threatening residents and blocking...
Police identify attorney killed in murder-suicide at Goldsboro law firm Riddle & Brantley
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. White...
Police: Two dead in murder-suicide at Goldsboro law firm following argument
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men died in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro on Monday. Goldsboro police said they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then shot himself. Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. They...
'Worst nightmare come true:' 6-year-old dies in fire; mother, siblings injured
LINDEN, N.C. — Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a fire in Cumberland County. Allayna Woods, 6, died at the hospital. Her mother, Faith Adkins, and two siblings – Noah Woods, 4, and Emma Woods, 2 – were transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
New Enfield police chief tasked with rebuilding department gutted by staffing shortages
ENFIELD, N.C. — A new police chief in Enfield is tasked with rebuilding the town’s department. It comes months after staffing disruptions left the town without any working police officers during the day. Two weeks into his tenure as Enfield’s new police chief, Eric Johnson hasn’t finished setting...
String of assaults at Vance County jail has sheriff concerned, asking commissioners for help
VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Vance County Sheriff is calling it a crisis and pleading for help after three assaults in the jail in just one month. One of the assaults was so serious the inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame has...
Bear destroys $10,000 worth of beehives belonging to Raleigh bee farmer
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh bee farmer is getting a lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of his bees and honey. Troy Olson says he was on the brink of closing down Heaven Scent Honey after the loss – until supporters convinced him to launch a GoFundMe.
Fire burns at house on Pennock Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — On Wednesday after 2:30 a.m., the Durham Fire Department (DFD) responded to a house fire at 1602 Pennock Rd. Flames could be seen coming from the right rear corner of the home. The major portion of the fire was brought under control within a few minutes...
NC police, Durham city employees come together to support officer fighting cancer
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. For seven years Officer Justin Siek has carried a badge to serve and protect. He’s also carrying a burden inside; He’s battling stage four oral cancer....
WRAL Investigates Exclusive: High speed chase, arrest raises questions about use of force
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — Following a tip, WRAL Investigates obtained dash camera videos from several North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruisers following a high-speed chase and high-intensity arrest back in October. The tipster questioned the use of force by troopers once the driver’s vehicle came to crashing stop.
Life-size Elf on the Shelf on roof of Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School thrills students
RALEIGH, N.C. — The students at Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School have one amazing principal. Students and parents in the carpool line on Wednesday morning were surprised to see Principal Margaret Feldman on the roof. It was on Monday that Feldman began dressing in a jolly red suit and...
Attention shoppers: Price scanner errors can hurt your wallet
RALEIGH, N.C. — When you’re out holiday shopping, double check that the price you’re paying it’s the price listed. More than 50 stores in North Carolina were recently fined for price scanning errors. Five On Your Side's Keely Arthur breaks down the stores in our area...
