BBC
Whitley Bay house fire prompts festive charger warning
Firefighters have issued a timely warning about the dangers posed by electrical chargers. A fire started at a house in Whitley Bay when a charger that had been left on a bed overheated, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said. Anticipating electrical items will be given as Christmas presents,...
BBC
Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments
Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on emergency departments. Patients medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if they have a suitable place to go to. This could be an "alternative interim placement" while...
BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
MPs call for firearms rule change after Skye attack
A committee of MPs have recommended changes to gun regulations following a series of firearms incidents in north west Scotland. The Scottish Affairs Committee said a two-tier payment system for those seeking a firearm for leisure or work purposes should be introduced. It urged the government to review the current...
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Herefordshire Viking hoard thieves must repay £600k
Two men found guilty of stealing a £3m Viking hoard have been ordered to pay more than £600,000 each or spend five more years in jail. George Powell and Layton Davies were jailed in 2019 for not declaring their find of coins and jewellery in a field in Herefordshire four years earlier.
BBC
Teenager dead as two cars plunge into river near Aboyne
A teenager has died after two cars plunged into a river in Aberdeenshire. The alarm was raised at the River Dee off the A93 near Aboyne shortly after 08:00. The 19-year-old man who was driving an Audi involved in the crash died at the scene. A coastguard helicopter from Inverness...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Sutterton fire: Charger warning as blaze rips through home
A fire that ripped through a family home was started by an e-cigarette charger that was left plugged in. Graham Nicholls and one of his two sons were asleep in their house in Sutterton, Lincolnshire, when the fire broke out. It caused thousands of pounds of damage and Mr Nicholls...
BBC
Who is striking? How Thursday 22 December’s walkouts will affect you
On Thursday picket lines will largely fall silent. Nurses, posties, railway workers and ambulance staff are back in work. But there are still some strikes happening and the respite from much of the industrial action will be brief. This is my latest daily briefing, with lots of useful information. Highway...
BBC
Disabled Hampshire student had to pay for university bed
A student with cerebral palsy had to pay for her own specialist equipment to allow her to attend university after her local authority refused. Izzie Stevens, from Fleet in Hampshire, paid more than £2,000 for a hoist and a bed so she could go to Reading University to study biomedicine.
BBC
Olly Stephens: Concerns about killer's violent nature raised before killing
Concerns about a teenager's violent nature were repeatedly raised before he murdered a 13-year-old boy. The boy was detained for the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading, along with two other teenagers who had plotted with him on social media to ambush Olly in January 2021. A review into the...
BBC
Daresbury house fire: Family heartbroken over woman's death
The family of a woman killed in a house fire said their lives "have been torn apart" by her death. Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day after a fire at her home on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire on 12 December. Her fiancé Kieran Naylor, 33, remains in a critical condition.
BBC
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
BBC
Man admits manslaughter after dragging victim under car
A motorist dragged a woman under his car for half a mile before leaving her body on the road side. Nawelle Ormerod was fatally injured in the Nuneaton incident, in what a prosecutor said was one of the worst hit and run cases they had come across. Pierce Whelan, 36,...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Family appeal in Old Swan murder investigation
The family of a woman shot dead in Liverpool have appealed for help in her murder investigation on what would have been her 29th birthday. Ashley Dale was found wounded in her back garden in the Old Swan area in the early hours of 21 August. No one has been...
BBC
Doncaster: Steven Ling jailed for beating to death man who broke into car
A "drunk and angry" father who beat to death a man who broke into his car has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years. Steven Ling, 38, launched a "frenzied" hour-long attack on Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, in the car park of a Doncaster pub in the early hours of 2 July.
BBC
Gatwick Airport: Man's body found in undercarriage of plane
A man's body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane at Gatwick Airport. The Tui flight had travelled from The Gambia's capital Banjul to the airport in West Sussex. Sussex Police said the discovery was made at the airport at about 04:00 GMT on 7 December. A Gatwick...
BBC
Worthing landlady jailed for seven-year modern slavery abuse
A landlady who held a vulnerable woman captive in domestic servitude for seven years has been jailed. Farzana Kausar, 58, took control of her victim's finances, cut her off from her relatives and forced her to cook and clean. The victim, aged 62, rented a room from Kausar's mother, who...
