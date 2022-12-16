Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
‘Glass Onion’: What Time Is ‘Knives Out 2’ on Netflix?
'Knives Out' sequel, 'Glass Onion,' debuts on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 23. Here's what time viewers should expect the film to hit the platform.
Joe Pesci’s Daughter Tiffany: Everything To Know About ‘Home Alone’ Star’s Only Kid
Joe Pesci is an actor known for starring in the Home Alone movie franchise. The star was previously married to Claudia Haro. He is currently single. In Nov. 2022 Joe spoke to PEOPLE about his time on the set of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Home Alone star...
Why New York Designer Kate Hundley Has Madonna on Repeat
Kate Hundley appears to be getting into her groove. After shelving her line in 2020 to take a “COVID[-19] break,” the New York-based designer resurfaced for resort 2022 with a splashier take on the Victorian-infused Americana she’s homed in on since her days working for Zac Posen and Ralph Lauren. More from WWDPalmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023No. 21 Pre-Fall 2023 While that collection borrowed from Madonna’s blip of a Western glam phase in the early Aughts, the singer’s ability to reinvent herself stylistically saw Hundley plug back in for pre-fall. This time, her ‘80s new-wave sound hit the right note. “For me,...
newsy.com
Santa-Themed Horror Movies Opening In Theaters
'Twas the week before Christmas and across all our screens, came a selection of horror films to make us all scream. No Hallmark rom-coms here — just Santa and his sleigh. But in these movies it’s spelled a slightly different way. Holiday horror may not be something all...
newsy.com
Toy Heaven: Avid Collector Shows Off His 30,000-Piece Collection
Why are toys ingrained in our culture? "Kidults" now make up 27% of toy sales, according to the NPD Group. "The Why" talks with former actor and comedian Bill Leff about his collection of nearly 30,000 toys. Bill explains how he fell in love with toys and why they're not just for kids.
newsy.com
Holiday Movies Are As Loved As Ever, Especially On Hallmark Channel
It's always a similar story: A girl visits her hometown and reconnects with her childhood crush, a couple fakes a relationship for family appearances, or a local bakery is in danger of closing during the holidays. It doesn't matter if a person has seen two or 20 holiday rom-coms, it's...
