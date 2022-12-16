ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
KARM prepares to keep unsheltered people warm ahead of freezing temperatures

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelters across East Tennessee are preparing for freezing weather that's expected to hit the area Thursday night through to the holiday weekend. Knox Area Rescue Ministries are calling unsheltered people to come to them for a place to stay during the freezing temperatures. KARM said the cold temperatures can quickly lead to health problems. if people are left outside.
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
Tracking bitter cold, a wintry mixture for the holiday weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bitter cold and icy conditions will impact East Tennessee and surrounding areas by Thursday night into Friday. THURSDAY: Temperatures will be fairly mild in the lower 50s with a chance for scattered rain showers during the day. THURSDAY NIGHT: An arctic cold front moves into the...
Firearm detections at Tennessee TSA security checkpoints at 'all-time high'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports have discovered a total of 353 firearms at security checkpoints so far in 2022. Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property. All commercial airports in Tennessee have met, or...
TN Department of Agriculture starts new service to help people stay updated on dangerous bird flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bird owners in Tennessee have a new tool they can use to stay updated on cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as HPAI. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they launched a service that sends email alerts from the department focused on the health of birds in the state. The notices can include new HPAI detections, changes to movement or sales requirements, and other issues affecting domesticated birds.
Titans pick up Josh Dobbs from Lions practice squad

He won't be wear orange, but former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will be back on the field in Tennessee. The 7-7 AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they had signed Dobbs. He briefly was a member of the Detroit Lions practice squad this month after being let go by the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson's suspension ended.
