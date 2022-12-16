NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bird owners in Tennessee have a new tool they can use to stay updated on cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as HPAI. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they launched a service that sends email alerts from the department focused on the health of birds in the state. The notices can include new HPAI detections, changes to movement or sales requirements, and other issues affecting domesticated birds.

