WBIR
TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
Crews 'ready to go' for upcoming winter weather in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews are "ready to go" for when winter weather hits East Tennessee. TDOT said hundreds of crews were on standby Tuesday to salt the roads, ahead of potential icy conditions. A blast of arctic air is expected to swing into...
Here's how to prepare your car for single-digit temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freezing temperatures are on their way to East Tennessee, and people should not wait until the cold arrives to make sure their cars are ready. An auto mechanic said they should prepare ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are able to withstand the cold.
KARM prepares to keep unsheltered people warm ahead of freezing temperatures
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelters across East Tennessee are preparing for freezing weather that's expected to hit the area Thursday night through to the holiday weekend. Knox Area Rescue Ministries are calling unsheltered people to come to them for a place to stay during the freezing temperatures. KARM said the cold temperatures can quickly lead to health problems. if people are left outside.
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
Tracking bitter cold, a wintry mixture for the holiday weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bitter cold and icy conditions will impact East Tennessee and surrounding areas by Thursday night into Friday. THURSDAY: Temperatures will be fairly mild in the lower 50s with a chance for scattered rain showers during the day. THURSDAY NIGHT: An arctic cold front moves into the...
WBIR
Hanukkah events in East Tennessee
Monday is the second day of Hanukkah! The Jewish holiday officially began Sunday night.
Here's how to prepare your home for winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A blast of arctic air is expected to hit East Tennessee later this week, bringing freezing temperatures later Thursday night into Friday morning. Winter weather can cause several issues inside people's homes if they do not prepare for the frigid weather. One way to prepare a...
Knoxville-to-Dallas flight diverted to Nashville for possible maintenance problem
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-to-Dallas flight was diverted Friday morning to Nashville because of a possible maintenance problem, an airline spokesman said. American Airlines Flight 9785 departed Knoxville about 8:20 a.m. Friday, according to the spokesman. After becoming airborne the A320 jet reached an altitude of 38,000 feet, according...
WBIR
Firearm detections at Tennessee TSA security checkpoints at 'all-time high'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports have discovered a total of 353 firearms at security checkpoints so far in 2022. Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property. All commercial airports in Tennessee have met, or...
TN Department of Agriculture starts new service to help people stay updated on dangerous bird flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bird owners in Tennessee have a new tool they can use to stay updated on cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as HPAI. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they launched a service that sends email alerts from the department focused on the health of birds in the state. The notices can include new HPAI detections, changes to movement or sales requirements, and other issues affecting domesticated birds.
GSMNP: Recovery efforts underway for man who disappeared underwater while kayaking
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Recovery efforts are underway in the Smokey Mountains after a 61-year-old man disappeared underwater while kayaking. The National Park Service said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, it received a call that a man kayaking above the Sinks fell into the water and did not resurface.
Tennessee State Parks to host First Day Hikes on New Year's Day
TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee State Parks are ringing in 2023 with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in parks across the Volunteer State, according to a release. Officials said the hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks.
Around 300,000 people could lose TennCare coverage with the end of pandemic public health emergency
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — About 300,000 people across Tennessee could be losing their TennCare coverage next year in 2023. That’s because the COVID-19 health emergency ends in January, forcing TennCare to re-evaluate eligibility requirements through a process called redetermination. This information has William Watt, the father of a 3-year-old...
UT: Recession less likely in Tennessee next year, but economic growth will slow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new report released Thursday by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville shows Tennessee's economic growth will slow but a recession is less likely for the state in the next year. In the U.S., inflation-adjusted gross domestic...
Titans pick up Josh Dobbs from Lions practice squad
He won't be wear orange, but former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will be back on the field in Tennessee. The 7-7 AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they had signed Dobbs. He briefly was a member of the Detroit Lions practice squad this month after being let go by the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson's suspension ended.
Kyle Hixson formally sworn in as state Court of Criminal Appeals judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With a sizable share of the state and local judiciary watching, East Tennessee native son Kyle Hixson formally took the oath Thursday morning as a criminal court appellate judge. Gov. Bill Lee, who tapped the Knox County Criminal Court judge for the job earlier this year,...
