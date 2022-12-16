Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
Why future megastars like Ja Morant getting tossed from a game is a problem for the NBA's transition game
Here's a little holiday-season inspired advice for the NBA, which, it seems, can clearly use it: You're entering a transition from one era of stars that defined the game to another, and you better start embracing and supporting that crop of young players that will define the next decade of basketball.
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
Pascal Siakam scores 52 as Raptors end Knicks' 8-game win streak
Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Raptors snapped the Knicks' NBA-leading eight-game winning streak Wednesday night.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win
Barton racked up six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns. Barton scored in double figures in each of his first three appearances after returning from a two-game absence, but he's now been held below 10 points in back-to-back games. He was also unable to generate much production in secondary categories Tuesday, as he had one of his worst fantasy performances of the season.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers muted triple-double
Jokic posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, 13 rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-91 win over the Grizzlies. Even with Jamal Murray (knee) sitting out, Jokic wasn't able to maintain his run of hot scoring -- he had averaged 34.4 points over Denver's last five games -- but it wasn't the result of inefficiency. Instead, Jokic ceded more possessions to Aaron Gordon (24 points, four assists) and Bruce Brown (16 points, four assists), with the reigning two-time MVP's usage rate dipping to 18.3 percent, his lowest mark since late November. As per usual, Jokic was able to shine as a facilitator and rebounder, allowing him to roll to his second straight triple-double and his sixth of the season. His scoring production will likely bounce back to some extent in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, but as he showed Tuesday, Jokic doesn't need a lofty point total to deliver goodness to fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley (right shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday. Huntley wasn't listed on Tuesday's practice report, so his limitations a day later are noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to the duo's chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Scores season-high 18 points
Bertans recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and one block across 16 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves. Bertans was recently battling an illness and made just his third appearance since Dec. 5, but with Dwight Powell (thigh) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) sidelined, the sharpshooter saw a solid role and made the most of his opportunity by scoring a season-high 18 points. Kleber is expected to be out for a month or two, so Bertans figures to get plenty of looks as a backup floor spacer in Kleber's absence, especially if he continues to shoot like he did Monday night.
Roman Josi scores as Predators beat skidding Blackhawks 4-2
Roman Josi and Thomas Novak scored in the third period, and the Nashville Predators handed Chicago its eighth straight loss with a 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: 'I'm fine in the West'
For being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies surely do not lack confidence. Led by 23-year-old Ja Morant, the upstart Grizzlies have gone from a promising young team two years ago to a bona fide title contender, entering Wednesday night tied with the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Keeps rolling with two PP helpers
Karlsson logged two power-play assists and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. Karlsson helped out on goals by Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl in the contest. Defensively, it wasn't such a great game, but fantasy managers will be happy to see Karlsson push his point streak to seven games (one goal, eight assists). The 32-year-old continues to pace NHL defensemen in scoring with 12 tallies and 29 helpers through 33 appearances. He's added 96 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while earning 12 of his points with the man advantage.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday
Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Watch Gonzaga vs. Montana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Alabama Crimson Tide...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
Comments / 0