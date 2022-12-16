Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMS museum releases “Epic Drama” in time for the holidays
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has published the first book focusing on the Indianapolis 500 winning cars in its collection. The collection, which encompasses 34 cars, is the largest in the world. Visually stunning with notes and stories about each vehicle and its driver, Epic Drama: The Winning Collection of...
WISH-TV
Furnace tips for extreme cold
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead. “With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.
WISH-TV
IFD mourns death of FDIC leader Bobby Halton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many firefighters in Indianapolis and across the Hoosier state are mourning the loss of a towering figure in their field. Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, the editor-in-chief of “Fire Engineering” magazine and the educational director for the Fire Department Instructors Conference, passed away at his home in Oklahoma on Monday, the magazine says.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis library board met with opposition after declining to install Nichelle Hayes as new CEO
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Protestors were vocal during the Indianapolis Public Library December board meeting showing their support of Nichelle Hayes, their preferred candidate for library CEO. The board originally selected an outside candidate for the position but he declined after facing public backlash to his appointment. Those News 8...
WISH-TV
What is a flash freeze? Why is it a concern?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is gearing up for a winter storm that will arrive later this week. One of the main worries with this system will be the flash freeze potential Thursday night. In short, a flash freeze is a rapid drop in temperatures to below freezing, which...
WISH-TV
Quiet through Wednesday; impactful system to follow with brutal cold
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a quiet, yet cold, start to the workweek. Calm weather is expected through Wednesday before an impactful system brings rain and snow chances, high winds, and dangerous cold. A Winter Storm Watch will be going into effect from Thursday evening until Saturday morning for...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
WISH-TV
New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
WISH-TV
Winter storm rolls in Thursday; life-threatening cold, high winds to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy the bit of tolerable air we still have because we will undergo a very rough temperature swing late Thursday with rain and potential accumulating snow. Then, our concern shifts toward blustery and brutally cold conditions. Winter Storm Warnings are set to be in effect from...
WISH-TV
Major winter system to begin Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
WISH-TV
Police: Male body pulled from Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say they found a male body in a pond in Carmel Tuesday morning. Police say he was found at 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive. Police say they’re working to confirm the identity...
WISH-TV
Perry Township teacher shines a light on students with special needs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner gives year-round, and during the holidays. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise from Hanna Mordoh.
WISH-TV
How to prevent pipes from freezing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm headed toward Indiana this week will bring temperatures below zero, with wind chills reaching -25°. Those temperatures can threaten to freeze water pipes in homes. The frozen water then expands, causing the pipes to burst. Here are tips from Citizens Energy Group...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County issues Travel Watch ahead of winter storm
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County Emergency Management issued a travel watch at 6 a.m. Wednesday ahead of a major winter storm system due to arrive in Indiana on Thursday. A travel watch means that conditions are a threat to public safety. Only essential travel — such as to...
WISH-TV
Body pulled from pond ID’d as 60-year-old Carmel man
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 60-year-old Carmel man was found dead in a city pond on Tuesday morning, authorities say. Marlowe Offitt was identified Tuesday afternoon by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. “There is no foul play suspected and the official cause and manner of death is pending...
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
WISH-TV
Power outages possible during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
WISH-TV
Police arrest man for robbing 6 businesses on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for holding up six businesses in less than two months. Since mid-October, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have been investigating six armed robberies on the city’s north side. Detectives identified Damon Smithson as a suspect...
WISH-TV
Power restored after 10,000 experience outage in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy. There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people. According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in...
WISH-TV
Monroe County man dies in fall from tree stand
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hunter in Monroe County died over the weekend after falling from a tree stand, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. A hunter in the Morgan-Monroe State Forest found 57-year-old Kevin Leech, of Heltonville, on the ground Saturday near the intersection of Bruce Lane and State Road 45. That’s about three miles east of Unionville and 12 miles northeast of Bloomington.
