Elbridge, NY

Elbridge Elementary welcomes new nurse

By Jason Gabak
 5 days ago
Elbridge Elementary welcomed Lindsay Handley as the incoming school nurse, as nurse Ginger Smith got ready to retire at the end of December.

Handley is a Jordan-Elbridge alumna. She has four children, three of whom are students at Elbridge Elementary. Her fourth will enter the 3YP program next school year.

Handley said she’s looking forward to working where her kids are, and in a school where she has so much respect for the teachers, staff, and administrators.

“It’s nice to be back home,” Handley added. “This community, this school, it’s always been home to me, so it’s nice to be on the inside of it.”

When asked what she’d miss most about Elbridge Elementary, Smith said it’s the funny stories she hears from the students. She remembered one, when two students were sent to her because one had bitten the other. When asked why he did it, the student told Smith “Well, I’m a dinosaur, and dinosaurs are carnivores.”

“At this age, they’re just cute, it doesn’t matter what grade they are in,” said Smith.

Smith is looking forward to spending more time with family once she retires.

She has a new grandchild due on Jan. 3, and another 4-year-old grandchild who is picking up skiing this winter. Smith said she got back into the sport last year and hopes to hit the slopes more this winter.

