ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

'Wave lower' for all markets? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts the week before Christmas with a whimper as a tight trading range gives BTC bulls little cheer. A weekly close just above $16,700 means BTC/USD remains without major volatility amid a lack of overall market direction. Having seen erratic trading behavior around the latest United States macroeconomic...
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why BNB price risks another 30% decline by January

BNB (BNB), the native token of the Binance crypto exchange, is under threat of undergoing a significant price correction in the coming weeks, based on a mix of technical and fundamental indicators. BNB triangle breakdown continues. From a technical perspective, BNB has entered the breakdown stage of its multi-month ascending...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin rebound to $18.4K? BTC price derivatives show strength at key support zone

Bitcoin (BTC) price lost 11.3% between Dec. 14 and Dec. 18 after briefly testing the $18,300 resistance. The move followed a seven-day correction of 8% in the S&P 500 futures after United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued hawkish statements after raising the interest rate on Dec. 14. Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto could spark the next financial crisis, says India’s RBI head

The governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, did not mince his words when discussing the crypto sector at a recent conference, asserting that “private” crypto will be behind the next financial crisis. Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Dec. 21, Das...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price fails to retake $17K with market ‘not prepared’ for dip

Bitcoin (BTC) divided traders yet again on Dec. 21 as sideways BTC price action split opinion on the future. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it acted within a tight range just below $17,000. A single brief spike above the $17,000 mark failed to last, the...
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
CoinTelegraph

Ether bounces above $1.2K, but derivatives metrics show traders fear a collapse

Ether (ETH) gained 5.6% on Dec. 20 after testing the $1,150 support the previous day. Still, a bearish trend prevails, forming a three-week-long descending channel, a price action attributed to expectations of further U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Jim Bianco, head of institutional research firm Bianco Research, said on...
CoinTelegraph

$16K retest the most likely path for Bitcoin, according to 2 derivative metrics

Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $16,800 on Dec. 16, reaching its lowest level in more than two weeks. More importantly, the movement was a complete turnaround from the momentary excitement that had led to it $18,370 peak on Dec. 14. Curiously, Bitcoin dropped 3.8% in seven days, compared to the S&P...
CoinTelegraph

4 legislative predictions for crypto in 2023

If you saw the returns in my crypto portfolio this year, you would take a pass on my predictions for the direction of the cryptocurrency market. So, I will stick to what I know and share some regulatory predictions for the crypto industry. Few legislative changes. A few minor victories...
OHIO STATE
CoinTelegraph

What is crypto market capitulation and its significance

Capitulation literally means concede. In the financial sphere, this term reflects a period of aggressive selling when the last of the bulls concede defeat to become bears themselves. What is crypto market capitulation?. Suppose a cryptocurrency drops 30% overnight. An investor is left with two options: they can continue to...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto platform Paxful removes ETH from its marketplace

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace Paxful has removed Ether (ETH), Ethereum’s native token, from its marketplace, citing a number of concerns around the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Paxful CEO Ray Youssef announced the move in a message to some 11.6 million users of the platform, which he subsequently...
CoinTelegraph

Vitalik Buterin reveals 3 ‘huge’ opportunities for crypto in 2023

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared three “huge” opportunities yet to be realized in crypto: mass wallet adoption, inflation-resistant stablecoins and Ethereum-powered website logins. During an interview with Bankless co-owner David Hoffman, Buterin shared his outlook for the crypto industry in 2023, responding to Hoffman’s raised concern that...
CoinTelegraph

DeFi, NFT, blockchain games: Key takeaways from DappRadar’s 2022 review

2022 will go down as a challenging year for the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, but the adversity faced has been strewn with plenty of positives for the decentralized application (DApp) ecosystem. DappRadar has released its yearly report on the industry, focusing on challenges faced alongside notable technological achievements and an...
CoinTelegraph

10 crypto tweets that made a splash in 2022

Another year in the crypto space has nearly passed. As usual, Twitter has been a hotbed of crypto-related conversation during the turbulent year. From Terra’s collapse and the whole situation with FTX to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, 2022 has played out like a television drama, keeping people on the edge of their seats.
CoinTelegraph

$1.7M in Bitcoin tied to QuadrigaCX reawakens after years of dormancy

Five wallets tied to the defunct Canadian cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX previously thought to be inaccessible have just been spotted moving around $1.7 million worth of Bitcoin after years of dormancy. Crypto researcher ZachXBT alerted the crypto community in a tweet on Dec. 19, highlighting the five wallets that transferred around...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin miner Greenidge signs $74M debt restructuring agreement with NYDIG

According to a Dec. 20 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Greenidge has reached an agreement with its creditor, fintech firm NYDIG, to restructure approximately $74 million worth of debt. The deal, in the form of a non-binding term sheet, would result in a major change to Greenidge’s current business strategy, essentially transforming Greenidge from self-mining to hosting NYDIG’s mining rigs.
CoinTelegraph

Waves founder announces new stablecoin as USDN depegs

Sasha Ivanov, founder and CEO of the Waves blockchain platform, is planning to launch a new stablecoin amid the ongoing crisis of the Waves-backed stablecoin, Neutrino USD (USDN). Ivanov took to Twitter on Dec. 20 to announce the USDN situation resolution plan alongside a new stablecoin project. “I will launch...
CoinTelegraph

Bank of Canada emphasizes need for stablecoin regulation as legislation is tabled

Staffers at the Bank of Canada have released an analytic note on fiat-referenced crypto assets, otherwise known as stablecoins. In addition to a review of mechanisms for creating and distributing stablecoins and a list of the potential risks and benefits they involve, the Dec. 19 note expressed the authors’ support for further regulation of the crypto asset.
CoinTelegraph

Grayscale CEO highlights 20% GBTC share buyback option if ETF conversion fails

According to an end-of-year letter to investors published on Dec. 10, Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said that the firm might consider “a tender offer for a portion of the outstanding shares of GBTC [Grayscale Bitcoin Trust]” if the latter’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) conversion process is ultimately unsuccessful. Sonnenshein stated that “such tender offer would be for no more than 20% of the outstanding shares of GBTC” and would require both regulatory “relief” from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as well as shareholder approval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy