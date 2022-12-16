ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The 1961 Ferrari Convertible From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Is Up for Auction

By Bryan Hood
 5 days ago
Now’s your chance to buy the car that Ferris and his friends took for a joyride around Chicago on their infamous day off from school. Just be warned, though—it doesn’t run.

Heritage Auctions is selling the rebuilt Ferrari 250 GT California prop car used for the crash scene in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off . You may not be able to drive it, but if you’re looking for something to put on display, few movie cars can compete.

Anyone who’s seen the Matthew Broderick-starring teen classic knows just how this particular 250 GT California met its initial demise. In the film’s final act, Ferris’s friend Cameron (played by Alan Ruck) realizes that his plan to erase the mileage from their adventure by running the car in reverse won’t work. It’s at that point that he decides it’s time to stand up to his domineering father once and for all. But before he can do that, he delivers a few kicks to the car … the last of which sends it crashing through the garage’s full-length window to the floor of the woods below.

The red-over-tan convertible—which isn’t an actual Ferrari —was one of three prop cars built by Modena Design & Development for filming and is the one shot going through the window. It was rebuilt after production for display, but like almost any prop car has a few details that give it away as an imposter. These include a hood that doesn’t open and a missing trunk latch.

The biggest difference between the prop and an actual 250 GT California is the powertrain, though. It’s not that the car from the movie doesn’t have a Columbo V-12 like every other 250-series car—it doesn’t have an engine period. That means you couldn’t take it for a spin even if you wanted to.

The 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California prop car from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Bidding for the 250 GT California from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off runs through Saturday. No one appears to have bid on the car yet, but it will take at least $100,000 (plus a 25-percent buyer’s premium) to win this auction. That may seem like a lot for a vehicle that you can’t drive, but it’s a bargain compared to other prop cars from the movie, which have sold for as much as $396,000 . Oh yeah…

Comments / 22

marines 4 trump
4d ago

there is no actual car from Ferris bueller happens to be a kit car on a Ford mustang frame and from what I understand they destroyed a few of them

Reply(1)
5
LescoBrandon
4d ago

It is a modified Alpha Romeo. it has sold several times to mediocre money because it is just an Alpha with a provenance...

Reply
3
d
4d ago

It’s a 1972 ford pinto with wheels from an old farm truck, seats from an old Conestoga wagon, gauges from a Mack truck and faded fart stains from a taco supreme from a burrito villa that closed down not long after the movie hit theaters. You’re welcome.

Reply(3)
2
