Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
WSET
Scam Alert: Man allegedly scamming people in Campbell County neighborhoods
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Campbell County keep a lookout for a man knocking on your door. Folks believe he's a scammer going around neighborhoods in the area. Melissa Campbell lives on George Street in Campbell County. She said a man has been going up...
WSET
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
WSET
Central Virginia Community College awarded grant funding to support student parents
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) has awarded a grant to Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) to participate in the College Attainment for Parent Students (CAPS) Pilot Project. CVCC is one of five colleges that has been selected to provide support for student...
WSET
Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
WSET
Danville's Firefighters Union calls for higher wages
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Firefighters Union President Tom Collins is asking city leaders to bump up their starting pay. "We are looking for council to address the pay, we want the pay to be fixed otherwise we are going to continue to lose people," he said. "I spoke last night to council about losing a guy that was working from Appomattox he would come here from Appomattox."
WSET
Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
WSET
Bedford County Animal Shelter urgently needs cat adopters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Calling all cat lovers, the Bedford County Animal Shelter needs your help with an SOS situation. They posted on Facebook that they are at full cat capacity with a $2000 boarding bill. They have every color and age of cat or kitten you could...
WSET
SEE IT: Tuna can-sized device helps put out fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A small device is being praised for helping to extinguish a fire in Roanoke County last week before crews even got there. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were called to an apartment complex in SW Roanoke on Dec. 12. The...
WSET
VDOT pretreating primary roads, working overnight during coming storm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is beginning to pretreat primary roads ahead of the coming storm. Beginning Wednesday night, the weather will change dramatically, making it potentially dangerous on the roads. VDOT crews are watching the forecast closely and pretreating all primary routes. VDOT...
WSET
Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
WSET
'We're thrilled:' Jones Memorial Library one step closer to renovation into hotel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jones Memorial Library on Rivermont Avenue is one step closer to being renovated into something new. The proposed plan is to turn the building into a hotel lobby with restaurants. The main hotel is planned to be built behind the building across Victoria Avenue.
WSET
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? LPD uses film to highlight crime prevention tips
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The debate over Die Hard being a Christmas movie has spread to the Lynchburg Police Department. "Hands down, Die Hard is a Christmas movie," LPD shared. "It also has some great tips for crime prevention." LPD said you shouldn't let strangers in, even on Christmas...
WSET
Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
WSET
Roanoke Airbnb host named #1 top new host in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Airbnb has released a new report highlighting the top new hosts across the United States and in Virginia, the #1 new host is right in the Star City. According to the report, the #1 top new Airbnb host in the state of Virginia is Allison, and her listing is right near the Roanoke Airport and Interstate 81.
WSET
Armed robbery in parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming, early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., officers responded to 254 Oakley Avenue, Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery that...
WSET
New 'Hen + Hound' restaurant management company working to revitalize Downtown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting changes are coming to downtown Lynchburg, thanks to a new management company. Dave Henderson, the owner of Waterdog, started "Hen + Hound," the new restaurant management company taking over Fratelli's Italian restaurant and No. 7 rooftop. Henderson said his group is focused on...
WSET
Danville Police Department seeking public's help regarding recent vehicle break-ins
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding recent vehicle break-ins. If you have any photos or video of activity you believe may be related to past offenses or otherwise suspicious, Danville police said to please contact patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, email here, or use their crime tips app "CARE" here.
WSET
Man steals school bus in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning, a parked school bus was stolen by a man in Pittsylvania County, police said. Officials said a suspicious man was reported to police near a school bus on Spring Road in Hurt. When deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrived they found the man had entered the bus and already driven it away from the home where it was parked.
Comments / 0