Lynchburg, VA

Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
ROANOKE, VA
Learn the Signs of an Opioid Emergency from Sovah Health

DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — The opioid epidemic is ongoing and the effects can range from a change in mental capacity to even overdose. Emily talked to the experts at Sovah Health to learn the signs and how to prevent opioid emergencies from happening.
DANVILLE, VA
Danville's Firefighters Union calls for higher wages

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Firefighters Union President Tom Collins is asking city leaders to bump up their starting pay. "We are looking for council to address the pay, we want the pay to be fixed otherwise we are going to continue to lose people," he said. "I spoke last night to council about losing a guy that was working from Appomattox he would come here from Appomattox."
DANVILLE, VA
Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Bedford County Animal Shelter urgently needs cat adopters

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Calling all cat lovers, the Bedford County Animal Shelter needs your help with an SOS situation. They posted on Facebook that they are at full cat capacity with a $2000 boarding bill. They have every color and age of cat or kitten you could...
VDOT pretreating primary roads, working overnight during coming storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is beginning to pretreat primary roads ahead of the coming storm. Beginning Wednesday night, the weather will change dramatically, making it potentially dangerous on the roads. VDOT crews are watching the forecast closely and pretreating all primary routes. VDOT...
VIRGINIA STATE
Water main break freezes over, closes road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A water main break froze over on Yellow Mountain Road SE, making unsafe conditions for drivers. The City of Roanoke announced that motorists will need to find alternate routes since the road will be closed. "This road will be closed until it can be treated,"...
ROANOKE, VA
Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke Airbnb host named #1 top new host in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Airbnb has released a new report highlighting the top new hosts across the United States and in Virginia, the #1 new host is right in the Star City. According to the report, the #1 top new Airbnb host in the state of Virginia is Allison, and her listing is right near the Roanoke Airport and Interstate 81.
VIRGINIA STATE
Armed robbery in parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming, early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., officers responded to 254 Oakley Avenue, Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Danville Police Department seeking public's help regarding recent vehicle break-ins

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding recent vehicle break-ins. If you have any photos or video of activity you believe may be related to past offenses or otherwise suspicious, Danville police said to please contact patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, email here, or use their crime tips app "CARE" here.
DANVILLE, VA
Man steals school bus in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning, a parked school bus was stolen by a man in Pittsylvania County, police said. Officials said a suspicious man was reported to police near a school bus on Spring Road in Hurt. When deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrived they found the man had entered the bus and already driven it away from the home where it was parked.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

