Ridgefield residents Shane Bowler and John Maguire earn dean's award for academic excellence at Colgate University
Congratulations to Ridgefield residents Shane Bowler, RHS grad, and John Maguire, Worcester Academy grad for earning 2022 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate!. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the Spring 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Milford residents Michael Bevino and Michael Bevino earn 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the Spring 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence. Congratulations to Milford residents Michael Bevino, a graduate of Deerfield Academy and Benjamin Nuttall, a graduate of Notre...
Darien residents earn 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University
Congratulations to the Darien residents who have earned Spring 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate!. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn this honor. Please see the list of awardees below:
Redding resident, Loomis Chaffee School grad, earns Dean's Award with Distinction at Colgate University
Redding resident Teagan Williams, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2025, has earned the spring 2022 Dean's Award with Distinction. Williams is a Biology and Neuroscience major, is a graduate of The Loomis Chaffee School. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while...
Three New Members Join Housatonic Community College Foundation Board
Bridgeport, CT - The Housatonic Community College (HCC) Foundation announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Rina Bakalar, David Femi, and Jackie Starks. These appointments bring the total number of current Board members to twenty. “When diverse perspectives are brought to the table, the Foundation...
Ambler Farm Hosts High School Maple Sugaring Program
High School Maple Sugaring Program at Ambler Farm on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 11:00am to 12:30pm. This unique program provides High School students with an opportunity to experience winter farming. Students will help collect sap on the farm and around the community, as well as run the evaporator in...
Weston residents Julie Leff and Charles Douthat exhibit art in Wilton Library gallery, Colors opens January 6
Wilton Library Presents “Colors” January-February Art Exhibition - dramatic and colorful works of talented local couples will be showcased in exhibit. Wilton Library is pleased to present the dramatic and colorful works of a talented local couple in its January-February art exhibition “Colors,” opening on Friday, January 6 with a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center one of 21 arts and culture organizations in Ridgefield to receive ARPA funding
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is proud to be one of 21 arts and culture organizations in Ridgefield that received funds from the town’s federal COVID-19 relief. The funding, part of a local disbursement of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies, recognizes the importance of the museum’s role as a trusted history resource, community gathering space, and economic driver.
New Integrative Medicine Practice Opens in Darien
Integrative Medicine physician Dr. Katie Takayasu has recently opened a private practice, located at 745 Post Road in Darien. Her new practice – Wellness Insights – is a collaboration of personally-curated integrative-minded healthcare providers, all of whom share the goal of building wellness in the community. Recognizing that...
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
Lounsbury House Takes Founders Hall-iday Prize Among Business Participants!
Founders Hall-iday Light Fight magic turned Ridgefield into a festive wonderland! Between 6 and 10 PM from December 9-18, residents and business owners turned on the holiday magic!. Congratulations to Lounsbury House - the winners of 2022 Light Fight in the business category. (Please note: the resident winner will be...
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Announcing Charles Ives Music Festival 2023
The Charles Ives Music Festival (CIMF) at the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra announces summer 2023 dates. Led by artistic director and composer Paul Frucht, the two-week festival will be held from July 30-August 13, 2023 and is composed of educational chamber music and orchestra programs for advanced youth musicians and a concert series featuring CIMF Artist-Faculty.
Milford Mayor Ben Blake issues community weather update
Milford Mayor Ben Blake (via the citywide notification system) alerted residents of weather alerts that have been issued for our area as a strong storm is forecast to impact Milford Thursday through Friday with heavy rain, the potential for wind gusts up to 60 MPH, an increased risk for coastal flooding, and a potential flash freeze Friday evening.
The Maritime Aquarium Offers Teens Opportunities To Gain Hands-On Conservation Experience
Applications for ECHO Program Open Until January 10. High school students who are passionate about conservation and the environment have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the field and become stewards of Long Island Sound at The Maritime Aquarium this spring. Applications for the aquarium’s unique Education Conservation Heritage and Outreach Program (ECHO) are open now through Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Milford beachside cafe set to close, The Bees Knees searches for new hive
The Bees Knees Cafe located at 17 Broadway in the Walnut Beach area of Milford, says they have been stung with some unfortunate news. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce our closing at this location on Saturday, December 31, 2022," the Bees Knees team explains.
Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice Community Update
Advocates, Planners, Legislators and Developers Want to Change Wilton Center and or the Area Around the Train Station……What Do You Want?. Advocates: DesegregateCT, a pro-housing coalition, has signaled they will again advocate for state legislation requiring as of right overall average density of 15 units per acre in an area within a half-mile of a train station with, among others, a requirement of only 10% affordable units.
EPIC All-Inclusive Student Short-Film Festival, Submit Films by December 31!
Are you a middle or high school student who likes making short films? Get a chance to see your film up on the BIG screen!. The New Castle EPIC Committee with The New Castle Recreation Department is hosting an EPIC All-Inclusive Student Short-Film Festival. We will be accepting short films for consideration now through December 31. The festival, which will be free and open to the public, will take place at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 14.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pat Rios Art
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Pat Rios...
