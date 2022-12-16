Read full article on original website
Related
Marty Jackley announces Attorney General leadership team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Marty Jackley, South Dakota’s Attorney General-elect, announced plans for an eight-member leadership team when he takes office next month. Jackley previously served as the state’s attorney general from 2006-2009 and 2009-2019. He ran unopposed in the November election. Jackley said former AG...
Gill stepping down as SD social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Her departure is set for January 8. It means Governor Kristi Noem now has three cabinet spots to fill this...
Government Accountability Board dismisses Gov. Noem airplane complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane has been dismissed by the Government Accountability Board. The Government Accountability Board, made up of retired judges, met at the University Center in Sioux Falls and quickly went into executive session. KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson attended Tuesday’s GAB meeting and reported the board dismissed the complaint regarding Noem’s use of the state airplane.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1 new death reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 624 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota in the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up one new death to 3,116. The new death was a 70-79 man.
SD DOH terminates contract with transgender organization
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A contract between the South Dakota Department of Health and a local transgender advocacy organization has been terminated. According to Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project, South Dakota received a $135,747.92 federal grant through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in 2021 to fund and create a community health worker position in the state. The Transformation Project was the recipient of the grant and planned to use it to help those who experience disparate health outcomes, like members of the LGBTQ+ community.
SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
DPS outlines storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is providing storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes following last week’s winter storms, according to a release sent out Tuesday. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to...
Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash near Parkston
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Irvin Trejo Parra, 23, Jaziel Carrillo Vera, 25, and Victor Hernandez Moreno, 26, were passengers in...
2022 brought devastating, fatal storms to SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The year 2022 brought pockets of calm to South Dakota that were punctuated by two derechos, blizzards and ice storms across the state. The year started out fairly quiet with nothing out of the ordinary or particularly remarkable in terms of weather events. KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said 2022 may feel like a more active weather year due to the intensity of the severe weather we experienced.
Rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
TODD COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s winter storm left many South Dakotans stranded — at home, in truck stops, on highways. One Todd County rancher found himself stranded in a pasture for more than a day. Rodney Paulson, a rancher in his 70s, went out to...
DOT warns about illegal snow dumping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Watch where you put the piles of snow. The South Dakota Department of Transportation sent a reminder to commercial snow removal operations and the public about the law regarding excess snow on highway right-of-way. KELOLAND Weather online resources. The SDDOT said excess snow can’t...
Snow Followed By Dangerous Cold
Snow today, followed by strong wind this evening and tonight. Snow will return today as a clipper moves through the upper plains. While many will have light snow amounts of 1-2”, heavier amounts of 2-4” will be found in Iowa and Minnesota. Highs will reach the single digits...
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Dangerous Cold; Ground Blizzard Later This Week
Another major winter system in headed for the plains this week. We expect a number of headlines with this storm as listed below. First, a small system is moving through Kansas and Iowa today. Be alert to some slick travel to our south. This system will be a clipper that...
Dangerously Cold and Windy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 21
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is starting to get very cold in the western portions. These temperatures will move to the east throughout the night and into the day tomorrow. Wind chill values are in the minus 30s and 40s this afternoon. Winds are picking up out...
Bitter Cold Sticks Around; Snow on Wednesday – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, December 19
While we’ve seen some peeks of sunshine along the way in many portions of KELOLAND, it has done nothing to help the temperature rebound. We’ll start the night on a mostly clear note before some clouds build in overnight. Lows will fall into the single and double digits below zero across the board. While the wind won’t be an issue (yet), it won’t take much to send wind chill values even lower.
