SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A contract between the South Dakota Department of Health and a local transgender advocacy organization has been terminated. According to Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project, South Dakota received a $135,747.92 federal grant through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in 2021 to fund and create a community health worker position in the state. The Transformation Project was the recipient of the grant and planned to use it to help those who experience disparate health outcomes, like members of the LGBTQ+ community.

