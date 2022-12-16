Read full article on original website
FDA Warns Texas Horse Owners Against Feeding Recalled Product
Large amounts of Manzanilla Feeds’ Top of the Rockies Alfalfa cubes have been recalled due to declining neurological health symptoms and even death. There have been 98 horses reported to show these symptoms, with at least 45 of them dying or being put down. These horses were located in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. The symptoms related to the recalled alfalfa cubes look similar to botulism and horse owners are suggested to keep a close eye on their animals to see if they develop any symptoms.
Is This The Cheapest Gas in Lubbock and Texas?
With gas prices on the rise, I try to always keep an eye out for prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. I get so mad when...
Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas
An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
What Produce Should You Be Buying in Texas This Winter?
When you think of winter, there you probably don't think much about plant growing. Rather, you might think about all the plants that die off during the cold months. However, when it comes to buying produce, there are still certain plants that are actually the best to buy during the winter months.
Woman Who Survived the 2021 Texas Power Grid Failure Shares Lifesaving Tips
If you lived in Texas during February of 2021, then you remember the brutal winter storm that caused the power grid to fail. This storm led to the deaths of 246 people, with causes ranging from hypothermia to carbon monoxide poisoning. With the polar vortex opening back up and crazy...
Could Texas Ban Social Media For Kids?
How about we change this headline to "Could Texas be more derp, derp"?. A bill is being presented in Texas that would ban social media for people under 18 years of age. Well, this going to be like trying to un-bake cookies if you ask me. The cat is out of the bag and the genie has left the lamp and is shaking his blue rear at the camera.
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Insane Video Footage of Yesterday’s Tornado In The Dallas Area
Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are recovering from terrible storms that ripped through yesterday, December 14th, 2022. Reports say that two people were killed and five were injured. Rescue and recovery teams are still at work today. Growing up in West Texas, tornados are just a fact of life. Lubbock has...
LP&L Assures ERCOT Reliability Ahead Of Winter Storm, But Here Are Some Tips To Keep In Mind
With the cold weather here and continuing to drop people are really worried about the power grid. This storm is reminding everyone of the deadly storm Uri from February 2021. ERCOT said the state is equipped to handle the high demand, adding that there is less to worry about with this storm compared to winter storm Uri because ERCOT has been working on winterizing the grid.
Texas Emergency Crews Ready for Severe Weather to hit the State
A severe winter storm is hitting parts of Texas as it makes its way across the United States but Texas Governor Greg Abbott has emergency crews ready. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has instructed that the Texas Division of Emergency Management needed to activate their state of emergency response resources. This is in part due to reports from the National Weather Service following some severe winter weather across the country with the potential to hit Texas.
New Texas Cruise Ship Opens, Breaking Multiple Records
A new record-breaking vacation opportunity has now set sail in Texas. Royal Caribbean is a global cruise holding company. It is the world's second-largest cruise line operator, after Carnival Corporation & plc. They have now opened a new ship to port out of Galveston that you don't want to miss.
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
Millions Of Texans Expected To Hit The Road Soon
It's the holiday season and gas prices aren't as bad as they have been, still up over the last couple of years though lower than just a few weeks back. And that is good news to the millions of Texans who will be hitting the roadways throughout the state over the next few weeks.
New Texas Homeowners- Don’t Fall For This Convincing Scam
There's a mail scam that's been going around for years at this point, and I don't want you to fall for it. Purchasing a new home is already an arduous, stressful, and paperwork-laden process without shelling out cash for this dumb, albeit very convincing, scam. What appears to be a...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
How To Keep Your Pet Warm During a Winter Power Outage
With severe cold weather on the way later this week, many Texans are worried about a potential power outage like in February 2021. While you might’ve already thought of every way to keep you and your family warm in a winter emergency, what about your furry, feather, or scaley friends? If you have pets, it is extremely important to keep them in mind when preparing for any emergencies.
