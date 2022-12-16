Read full article on original website
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Christmas Gift to Electric Vehicle Owners: The Holiday Update
Tesla just launched a major system update for its electric vehicles, which allows existing customers to receive upgrades remotely, and more importantly, completely free of charge: a "Holiday Update" that has interesting features, such as the incorporation of the Steam system or the possibility of holding video conferences via Zoom.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
dcnewsnow.com
Ultium-based Buick Electra E5 debuts in China
Buick has revived its Electra nameplate for an electric crossover destined for sale in China. Revealed on Monday, the new Buick Electra E5 is the latest vehicle to use General Motors’ Ultium battery technology, though specifics on the powertrain are being withheld until closer to the market launch in 2023.
dcnewsnow.com
2024 Hyundai Kona revealed with “EV-led design,” hybrid version
The second generation 2024 Hyundai Kona has broken cover with updates styling and a first-ever hybrid version. The Kona hybrid will join the existing Kona Electric and gasoline powertrains at launch, Hyundai confirmed in a press release. A sportier gasoline Kona N Line will be launched alongside these variants, with a more hardcore Kona N likely following.
dcnewsnow.com
Zagato reveals stunning Alfa Romeo Giulia coupe
While Alfa Romeo remains unwilling to launch a Giulia coupe, Zagato has decided to take the task upon itself, with stunning results. The legendary Italian coachbuilder on Tuesday revealed the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, a dramatically styled coupe based on the platform of the Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan. The...
MotorBiscuit
Only 1 Electric Car Is the Best for Driving in Snow According to iSeeCars
One electric car is the best at taking you through the winter: the Tesla Model 3. Here's why iSeeCars chose it as the best EV for snow. The post Only 1 Electric Car Is the Best for Driving in Snow According to iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Engadget
The best iPhone cases for 2023
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. There are two...
dcnewsnow.com
Hennessey dials up the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R to 1,000 hp
Ford’s new 2023 F-150 Raptor R offers plenty of performance straight out of the box, but Hennessey Performance Engineering plans to dial things up a notch. The Texan tuner on Tuesday announced the new VelociRaptoR 1000 upgrade, which will boost output to a hypercar-worthy 1,000 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. Final numbers will be announced closer to the debut in early 2023.
dcnewsnow.com
Rivian R1T and R1S get range boost, snow mode, cabin preconditioning
Over-the-air software and firmware updates have the potential to remedy issues, add features, or just simply make a vehicle better. So far Rivian’s already managed all of the above with its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV. With an update this week Rivian has improved the cold-weather livability of its trucks with several new features; and with recent updates plus some paperwork filed with the government, it’s boosted the actual EPA range ratings of its trucks.
dcnewsnow.com
Jeep Grand Cherokee 2-row V-8 quietly discontinued
Those looking to tow with a two-row Grand Cherokee just took a big blow. Jeep Vice President Jim Morrison told Motor Authority in September 2021 that the Grand Cherokee’s V-8’s time was limited. Now, in the middle of the 2023 model year, the V-8 option for the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee has quietly and unceremoniously disappeared.
dcnewsnow.com
Best RC crawler
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your preference leans more toward off-roading on rugged terrain than a need for speed, then an RC crawler will be right up your alley. These tough RC vehicles feature high-performance suspension systems, durable components and a high ground clearance that enables them to easily climb over boulders, up steep inclines and through rough trails.
Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company
A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
dcnewsnow.com
1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage
The Chrysler 300 was on hiatus in 1993, but a prototype reviving the name was built. That car is still around, and is currently listed in the Hemmings classifieds with an asking price of just $35,000. The 300 is one of Chrysler’s most recognizable nameplates, with an original production run...
dcnewsnow.com
GM expands running light recall to 740,000 more SUVs and trucks
The daytime running lights in many new Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick SUVs and trucks may not shut off when the headlights are on, posing a glare to oncoming motorists that could increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. This expands the recall made last month on...
Tesla's Next Gigafactory Is Coming To Mexico
Tesla and the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon are reportedly finalizing a deal that will see the electric vehicle automaker build yet another new factory in the near future. Specific details are not yet known, but according to Automotive News, per the Spanish language Milenio newspaper, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and state government officials are "fine-tuning the final details" right now. The goal is "to announce the installation of a factory in the state, which is expected to be made public in early 2023."
California Will Offer a Rebate on Electric Bikes in 2023 – Here’s How to Claim It
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will launch an incentives program in the first quarter of 2023 to make electric bikes, or e-bikes, more affordable for Californians. Pedal Ahead, a San...
Reviews: The Best Cheap Security Cameras Have Premium Features Without the Premium Costs
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Today’s best home security cameras are often accompanied by tons of features and killer specs, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. But the downside is that they come at a high price, making them nearly out of reach for those on tighter budgets. Well, there’s no need to worry about sacrifices or subpar performances because the best cheap security cameras still have plenty of value. The basic premise of a home security camera is that they can get the job done when it...
TechRadar
The first totally wireless TV can be stuck to any wall you like
We regularly bemoan how standardized TVs have become in recent times, but that criticism can’t be levelled at the just-announced wireless 4K OLED TV from US start-up company Displace. The 55-inch 'Displace TV' has a relatively light weight of under 20lbs and somewhat uniquely runs on rechargeable batteries. Intriguingly,...
