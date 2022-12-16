ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportico

Rams-Broncos Christmas Day Game to Feature AR Enhancements

Los Angeles is finally getting a White Christmas—sort of.  When the Rams host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, the matchup of 4-10 teams will also be a spotlight moment for augmented reality tech, both on TV and in the $5 billion venue. In addition to CBS’ coverage of the game, Nickelodeon will air ‘Nickmas’ coverage, its first regular-season version of the slime-filled AltCast that has impressed playoff viewers for two years running. Shawn Robbins, the game’s coordinating producer for Nick, said the network has increased the amount of AR in the show by more than 10x. Viewers at home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl

Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

When is the Super Bowl in 2023?

Playoff-bound NFL teams and those still in postseason contention are hoping their season ends in Arizona. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals, is the site of Super Bowl 57. With the Cardinals already eliminated from the playoff race, the Super Bowl will be the lone postseason game held at State Farm Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson projects for Bears at No. 2

Bowl season is upon us and with it presents another opportunity for potential prospects to improve their draftability. Ironically, there will be players who withdraw from post-season bowl competition while hoping to improve their draft positioning. Avoiding injury and focusing on training for the NFL combine are among the top reasons why more prominent collegians decide to not play in post season games year after year.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Kelly helped Grandal amid disastrous, dark season

Amidst a dark, injury-ridden, powerless season for White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, he made a habit of falling into an abyss of frustration and emotion during the season. The veteran catcher strained his hamstring running to first in early June, injured his knee from a collision at home plate in August and pushed off surgery on his back to stay on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Brown and Johnson tip caps, share Twitter exchange

On Sunday, two of the best at their position matched up to provide Bears-Eagles fans with a fun battle to watch. The league's leading receiver, A.J. Brown, matched up with one of the game's best cornerbacks, Jaylon Johnson. "He's a great corner," Brown said after the game. "I hope he's...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy