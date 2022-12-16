Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Former Browns, Steelers QB signed by new team
The Tennessee Titans have signed former Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs off the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Pitt Signs Three-Man Transfer Recruiting Class
Phil Jurkovec, Donovan McMillon and Christian Veilleux are officially Pitt Panthers.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Rams-Broncos Christmas Day Game to Feature AR Enhancements
Los Angeles is finally getting a White Christmas—sort of. When the Rams host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, the matchup of 4-10 teams will also be a spotlight moment for augmented reality tech, both on TV and in the $5 billion venue. In addition to CBS’ coverage of the game, Nickelodeon will air ‘Nickmas’ coverage, its first regular-season version of the slime-filled AltCast that has impressed playoff viewers for two years running. Shawn Robbins, the game’s coordinating producer for Nick, said the network has increased the amount of AR in the show by more than 10x. Viewers at home...
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
When is the Super Bowl in 2023?
Playoff-bound NFL teams and those still in postseason contention are hoping their season ends in Arizona. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals, is the site of Super Bowl 57. With the Cardinals already eliminated from the playoff race, the Super Bowl will be the lone postseason game held at State Farm Stadium.
2023 WR Zion Folwer Recommits to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers got a commitment back from three-star wideout Zion Fowler.
When do the NFL playoffs start and what is the format?
The best time of the NFL season is almost upon us – the playoffs. As the final few weeks of the 2022 regular season comes to a riveting finish, only 14 of the 32 teams will continue their runs for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII. So far,...
NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson projects for Bears at No. 2
Bowl season is upon us and with it presents another opportunity for potential prospects to improve their draftability. Ironically, there will be players who withdraw from post-season bowl competition while hoping to improve their draft positioning. Avoiding injury and focusing on training for the NFL combine are among the top reasons why more prominent collegians decide to not play in post season games year after year.
Joe Kelly helped Grandal amid disastrous, dark season
Amidst a dark, injury-ridden, powerless season for White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, he made a habit of falling into an abyss of frustration and emotion during the season. The veteran catcher strained his hamstring running to first in early June, injured his knee from a collision at home plate in August and pushed off surgery on his back to stay on the field.
Brown and Johnson tip caps, share Twitter exchange
On Sunday, two of the best at their position matched up to provide Bears-Eagles fans with a fun battle to watch. The league's leading receiver, A.J. Brown, matched up with one of the game's best cornerbacks, Jaylon Johnson. "He's a great corner," Brown said after the game. "I hope he's...
'The engine:' No question where Bears' offseason plan should begin
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus arrived in Chicago as a heralded defensive coordinator who led some of the NFL's best units while with the Indianapolis Colts. Eberflus' scheme requires three components to work at optimum capacity: a disruptive three-technique, a ball-productive WILL linebacker, and a do-it-all nickel corner. Eberflus'...
Penei Sewell analyzes viral video of Lions fan pass-blocking in parking lot
A viral moment emerged from the MetLife Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Ahead of the Detroit Lions-New York Jets game in East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of Lions fans participated in some football activities. But they weren't simply playing a game of catch that one would normally see at an NFL tailgate.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0