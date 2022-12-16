Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Property Company officially opens
Pictured above: Trace Jenkins, Dana Stamps Dillon and Judd-Christian Dyle. Real Estate company focuses on sales and development. Cookeville – Residential real estate sales and development company The Property Company (TPC) recently hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting by the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. TPC specialize in...
Raymond James partners with Toys for Tots & Teens to spread Christmas cheer
Toys for Tots & Teens is a local program to bless families in need. Cookeville – Matt Brown’s team at Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) off North Washington Avenue in Cookeville is partnering with Toys for Tots & Teens to spread Christmas Cheer. They donated over $700 of toys and gifts to the store at Cookeville Life Church.
Tech engineers build wheelchair-accessible sink for local child
Helping hand – Jessie Gray and Wyatt Been make last minute adjustments to the sink. The result was a system that worked on pumps and two jugs of water. Cookeville – At the end of this past fall semester, students from Tennessee Tech University’s class, Tech Engineering for Kids (TEK), pulled up to nine-year-old Hayden Gribble’s school in Sparta to hand-deliver their final project, a fully functioning sink that is just her size and accessible from her wheelchair.
Warren County to receive economic development grant
Grants total more than $3 million, program helps communities prepare industrial sites for business investment. Nashville – The Industrial Development Board of McMinnville-Warren County has received a site development grant of $29,640 for the Elam Industrial Site. The grant is to be used for de diligence studies. The grant is one of 10 announced by Governor Bill Lee totaling approximately $3.1 million across the state.
Agave’s Restaurant set to open in Jan.
Jackson County – The new location for Agave’s Mexican restaurant in Lafayette plans to open in January, Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal. An official opening is set for either Jan. 15 or Jan. 25. According to sources, the restaurant is waiting for certain parts before it can open.
Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
joins Cookeville Regional staff
Cookeville – Dr. Heather Taillac’s venture into orthopedics took several twists and turns, with her inevitably ending up back a few hours from home. Taillac is the newest member of the orthopedic team, specializing in upper extremities and hands. “I enjoy helping people getting back to what they...
MCCX Delivers 2,000 Angel Tree Gifts
Complex adopted 326 children and provided them with seven to eight presents each. Wartburg – This holiday season, the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) is helping to ensure that no child in the county goes without a present. MCCX staff delivered over 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s Central Office this week – all for children enrolled in the county’s Angel Tree program.
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Tech receives grant to help high school students learn about botany
“Learning modules will give the high school students an entrance to the specific language of botany”. Cookeville – Educators at Tennessee Tech University have received the Institute of Museum and Library Services Grant for Tech’s Hollister Herbarium and are utilizing it to develop community outreach and botany education in high schools in Putnam and surrounding counties.
Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development
WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood. Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
Wilson County Commission votes to deny rezoning request
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Commission voted to deny the request to rezone a proposed development on Lone Oak Road in Wilson County. More than a dozen people spoke out against the rezoning request during the public hearing session of the meeting. Several long-time and new homeowners on Lone Oak Road say they did not want to see this come to fruition for several reasons including tractor-trailer traffic congestion, flooding, and blasting concerns.
RESIDENTS WARNED OF ASBESTOS IN DRINKING WATER, WESTERN CUMBERLAND CO
Customers of West Cumberland Utility District received a notification recently of asbestos detected in their water supply. This has alarmed several residents so we called the District to ask about the letter. CNF was told they are required to test the water supply once every nine years. When they did...
Fatal Accident took place Friday on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway
A fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol reports says that Floyd “Tommy” Pendergraff of Estill Springs was traveling south on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway in Coffee County when his 2005 Ford Freestar was struck head-on by a juvenile in a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north.
Deadly accident on Sam Ridley Parkway; road reopened
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
