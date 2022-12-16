(Pottawattamie County, IA) -- A snow emergency is declared for Pottawattamie County and Council Bluffs ahead of this week's major winter storm. The Snow Emergency for both the city and the county will go into effect at 5 P.M. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 5 P.M. on Friday. The county says vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public County roadway during snow removal operations. The Emergency Parking Ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes by the City of Council Bluffs. A list of emergency snow routes can be found here. Under an Emergency Parking Ban declaration, cars parked on designated routes are subject to a fine and/or towing at the owner’s expense.

