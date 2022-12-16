Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
iheart.com
Pottawattamie County declares snow emergency
(Pottawattamie County, IA) -- A snow emergency is declared for Pottawattamie County and Council Bluffs ahead of this week's major winter storm. The Snow Emergency for both the city and the county will go into effect at 5 P.M. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 5 P.M. on Friday. The county says vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public County roadway during snow removal operations. The Emergency Parking Ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes by the City of Council Bluffs. A list of emergency snow routes can be found here. Under an Emergency Parking Ban declaration, cars parked on designated routes are subject to a fine and/or towing at the owner’s expense.
iheart.com
Body found in Topeka during investigation into Cari Allen's disappearance
(Topeka, KS) -- A body is found in Topeka, Kansas amid an investigation into the disappearance of an Omaha woman. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, their investigators developed a lead into the disappearance of Cari Allen. The DCSO says they identified a location of interest outside of Topeka, Kansas. DCSO says it contacted law enforcement in the area and requested their assistance.
iheart.com
Murder suspect fugitive extradited back to Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A murder suspect fugitive wanted in the death of an Omaha woman is extradited back to the metro. Omaha Police say on Wednesday, 18 year old Keanu Louis was booked into Douglas County Corrections for 1st degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Investigators say Louis was wanted in the November 6th shooting death of 20 year old DaeTiauna Kellogg near 49th and Miami. Louis was taken into custody in Seattle, Washington on December 7th.
iheart.com
Man Rescued After Crashing Truck Into Elkhorn River
(Douglas Co., NE) -- A man's rescued after driving his truck off a bridge and into the Elkhorn River. It happened near 245th and Q Streets on the west side of Douglas County Monday night. The man was rescued less than an hour later and taken to the hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what caused the crash.
iheart.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Omaha woman's shooting death
(Omaha, NE) -- A murder suspect is arrested in connection to an Omaha woman's shooting death. Omaha Police say on Tuesday, the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 25 year old Imhotep Davis on charges of 2nd degree murder, 1st degree felony assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and tampering with evidence. Davis is being charged in connection to a November 13th shooting near 33rd and Ames that killed 20 year old Karly Wood, and injured seven other people, including Davis himself.
Comments / 0