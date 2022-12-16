Read full article on original website
RM of BTS Wants To Be More Like a Wildflower
On December 2, 2022, Kim Namjun, the 28-year-old leader of the South Korean boy band BTS, who goes by the moniker “RM,” released his debut solo album Indigo. For RM, who started putting out his music on online hip-hop communities under the pseudonym of Runch Randa in 2007, this album has taken 15 years to materialize. In that time, he changed his name twice (from Runch Randa to Rap Monster before settling with RM), made his debut with BTS as the leader of the boy band, achieved worldwide superstardom, and rewrote K-pop history. He is now back as a solo artist with an album that commemorates the end of his twenties (In Korea, newborns are considered 1 year old at birth and turn a year older on January 1 rather than on their birthday. RM would be turning 30 in Korean age on January 1, 2023 at the time of this interview, which has been edited to use his Korean age throughout for clarity).
Always Do What You Should Do Enlist Loyle Carner for Collaborative 'Hugo' Collection
Following the release of his third studio album, hugo, London-based rapper Loyle Carner has connected with his friends at British streetwear label, Always Do What You Should Do for a new garment collection that focuses bright graphics across a selection of T-shirts, tracksuits, and even a miniature chess board. Traditionally,...
Amoako Boafo Unveils New Artist Residency in Ghana
“I hope the community finds it to be a space they can be proud of and engage with, whether they are participating or are part of the audience.”. Amoako Boafo unveiled a new multi-purpose art space in his hometown of Accra, Ghana. Designed by Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye, dot.ateliers will serve as a hybrid studio, gallery, cafe and library.
Chanel to Restage Its Previous Dakar Métiers d’Art Show in Tokyo
Following the success and significance of the Dakar 2022/23 Métier d’Art Collection, Chanel is restaging the show in Tokyo in 2023. The collection was first unveiled at the former Palais de Justice in Dakar, Senegal earlier this month on December 6. The collection takes inspiration from the vibrant colors and richly ornate embroideries of beads and sequins, all while celebrating the spirit of the 1970s. Adding the Chanel touch, the collection had its fair share of flared trouser suits in the house’s signature textured tweeds as well as flowing dresses featuring floral motifs.
