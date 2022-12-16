Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
The 19 Best Puffer Vest for Men in 2022, Tested by Style Experts
THANKS TO the rise of dad shoes and dad jeans, we can safely say that 2022 was the year of the dad wardrobe. Just take a look at famous father figures like Chris Meloni, Kyle MacLachlan, and Jeff Goldblum, who have embraced their newfound style. From flowy Hawaiian shirts to pleated trousers that reign supreme on our IG Feed, dad style has gone from kitchy to mainstream. Another style move we're riffing off our dads this winter: the puffer vest.
What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Men's Health
The 6 Best Macbook Accessories to Buy in 2022, Tested by Tech Enthusiasts
IS THERE any better feeling than firing up a new Macbook for the first time? Whether you're retiring an older Macbook that's starting to show its age or hopping on the Apple bandwagon, the latest Macbooks never fail to impress. Every year the chips get faster, the displays get sharper, and the batteries last longer (just like Apple's iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch 8).
Men's Health
10 Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin, According to a Dermatologist
KNOWING YOUR skin type is the first step in creating a skincare routine that works for you. There are five main types of skin: normal, dry, oily, combination, and sensitive. Combination skin can be challenging to care for, especially if you're new to skin care. That's because caring for combination skin is something like a balancing act—you have to find products that cater to both oily and dry skin, which can be quite difficult since they're literally polar opposites.
Men's Health
SMRTFT Nüobell Review: One of the Best Premium Dumbbells We've Tested
Welcome to MH Certified, where Men’s Health puts its stamp of approval on the best products you need to look, feel, and live better than ever before. SMRTFT's Nüobell is a great-looking, space-saving dumbbell set that's incredibly easy to adjust. The bell design is incredibly helpful for curls...
Men's Health
11 Best Lifting Straps To Help You Smash Your Lifting Goals
You put your all into weight training: nailing your nutrition, sussing your sleep and ensuring adequate recovery, only to have your grip strength let you down. The good news? A decent set of lifting straps can change that. An inevitable frustration of heavy weight lifting, wrist and grip strength can...
Men's Health
Best Pickleball Paddle Set Sales with Fast Shipping Before Christmas
IF YOU experienced playing pickleball for the first time at all this year, the chances are you've caught the itch of needing to smack that little plastic ball around. The game is just too much fun, no matter if you're playing to compete or for leisure. You know what makes the game even more enjoyable? Owning proper gear, like a quality pickleball paddle. With proper pickleball gear, you can instantly take your game to the next level.
Men's Health
Dick's Sporting Goods Home Gym Equipment Sale: The 12 Best Hidden Deals
RIGHT NOW is the best time of the year to take advantage of your home gym. The cold weather may keep us from getting out for a morning run or an afternoon workout class, but with a quality home setup the frigid temps will never take our gains. If you're looking to upgrade your home gym equipment we have good news. The after-Christmas sales are already starting to hit and tons of deals are happening on everything from treadmills to rowing machines, to adjustable dumbbells and power racks. Now is the time to outfit your iron paradise as we roll into the new year.
Men's Health
Here's How to Pre-Order Prince Harry's Memoir and Where It's Currently on Sale
PRINCE HARRY'S highly-anticipated memoir Spare doesn’t hit shelves until January 10, 2023, but it’s well on its way to becoming a chart-topping read. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon now, where it's already closing ranks as one of the site’s best-selling new releases. And, calling eager readers everywhere, it's worth noting that the e-tailer is currently taking 36 percent off hardcover copies of Spare ahead of its release.
Men's Health
The Best After-Christmas Sales 2022: Top Deals to Ring in the New Year
IF THERE'S one type of flash sale that seems to hit us like a tidal wave every year, it's the after-Christmas sales. We know the deals are coming fast and hitting quick—for approximately four days from December 26th-30th— but we can never fully anticipate what's in store. Then, once we do learn about our favorite post-Christmas deals, we discover they've been picked over and stock is gone like the wind. Well, we finally made a point to get ahead of the after-Christmas sales in 2022 and bring the best ones to the comfort of your home this year.
Men's Health
Gymshark Holiday Sale 2022: Save Up to 70% Right Now on Top Workout Clothes for Men
ALTHOUGH THEY'VE been around for more than a decade, Gymshark exploded in popularity over the last year. The British workout clothing and athleisure brand has been a favorite of our friends across the pond for some time, but it only recently caught fire here in The States too. If you’ve ever tried out their plush-yet-affordable workout wear, it’s easy to see why. Everything in the brand’s catalog is ultra-comfortable, high-quality, and designed to flatter just about any body type.
Men's Health
The 6 Best Niacinamide Products for Incredibly Healthy Skin
NIACINAMIDE IS GAINING traction as the ideal skincare multitasker. It helps clear up acne! It fades dark spots! It reduces redness! But, um, what exactly is it?. Niacinamide is actually the chemical-compound name for vitamin B3, says dermatologist and MH advisor Corey L. Hartman, M.D. “It’s been used forever orally to help with inflammation,” he says. And that inflammation-fighting power extends to what it can do for your face.
Men's Health
Outdoor Voices OV Extra Sale 2022: Save Up to 60% on Athleisure Clothes
AS YOU start setting your goals for the new year, you won't want to miss the action that gets packed into the last few weeks of December. With holidays wrapping up and another year coming to a close, some of our favorite brands are pushing sales to get pieces off of their shelves and into your wardrobes. It's definitely time to take advantage too, since one of the best athleisure brands out there, Outdoor Voices, is taking up to 60 percent off dozens of pieces we love. From sweatpants to hoodies, your workout wardrobe is getting a major upgrade for a fraction of the cost.
Men's Health
Add Power to Your Engine with the Pass-through Bulgarian Split Squat
Though their functional benefits might not be immediately obvious, a peachy pair of glutes has application in all sorts of areas of life. They are what propel you forwards on every stride of your morning run, and they protect your back when you bend down to lift a heavy object, be it a sandbag, a kettlebell or a wriggling four-year-old.
Men's Health
‘Gas Station Dope’ Is Increasing In Popularity. Here’s Why It Shouldn’t Be.
Pills and powders containing a substance known as tianeptine are being marketed as supplements that claim to provide an "intense mood boost" and "mental clarity." The "supplement," which commonly goes by the brand names ZaZa or Tianna Red, are instead bringing deadly outcomes. “The kind of scary side to it......
Comments / 1