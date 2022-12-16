Deadpool 3 director might have accidentally revealed a big plot spoiler

There’s no question that Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of MCU Phase 6. With a November 8th, 2024 release date, the film is already in pre-production, and shooting will start next spring. Ryan Reynolds & Co. are still working on the script, and we’ve seen various exciting plot details floating around online. Surprisingly, the latest Deadpool 3 spoilers appear to have come from director Shawn Levy himself.

However, before we dissect Levy’s recent remarks about the MCU movie, we’ll point out the obvious. Big Deadpool 3 spoilers might follow below, assuming some of the recent plot rumors are accurate.

We don’t need Deadpool 3 spoilers to know that the sequel will be a multiverse movie. Deadpool first appeared in Fox’s universe of Marvel movies. The two movies that Fox made before the Disney purchase connected to the X-Men titles from the same studio. That explains why Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is so easy to pair with Deadpool for this adventure.

Marvel needs to move Deadpool to the primary MCU timeline and have him stay there. That’s where the multiverse comes into play. After all, we expect Deadpool to join the Avengers against Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Avengers 5 and/or Avengers 6.

Deadpool 3 logo. Image source: Marvel Studios

Recent rumors provided hints about how Marvel might bring Deadpool to the MCU. Apparently, the TVA will be involved, with Mobius (Owen Wilson) getting a significant role in the film. Other reports claimed that Deadpool will revisit timelines from the Fox universe, and we might get X-Men and Fantastic Four cameos in Deadpool 3.

One popular theory says Deadpool will kill the Fox universe, like in the comics, but we’re far from seeing spoilers pointing in that direction. It’s quite the contrary when it comes to Fox characters. According to reports, some may appear in Secret Wars.

Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 spoilers

Shawn Levy directed Ryan Reynolds in two recent movies before jumping on the Deadpool 3 wagon. That’s Free Guy and The Adam Project. Both of them are streaming on Disney Plus and Netflix, respectively.

Deadpool 3 will be the third Levy-Reynolds collaboration, and the director addressed the movie in recent interviews. Talking to SYFY Wire, the director chose his words carefully to avoid spoilers. He did tease how amazing the Deadpool-Wolverine team-up is and how exciting the writing process becomes thanks to the vast possibilities available to Marvel:

I can’t say much. Thank God, Stranger Things has trained me to shut my mouth more than is instinctive for me. I’ll just say that to be developing and prepping this movie that has this iconic duo together in an entire movie for the first time — a pairing between Hugh and Ryan, Wolverine and Deadpool. [It’s] very much a pairing that the world has waited for for over a decade, [and] I’m the lucky son of a b**** who gets to tell a story about that pair. The potential is so rich and every day that we work on the screenplay, there are ideas that we didn’t anticipate that appear because you’re talking about the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast.

So what are the big Deadpool 3 spoilers in the comments above? As Murphy’s Multiverse points out, the word Levy chooses to describe Deadpool might be very telling.

Still from the final trailer for Deadpool 2. Image source: 20th Century Fox

Deadpool being an “iconoclast” might mean he’s about to destroy some superhero icons soon. What better way to do it than to kill some of the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters from the Fox universe? Again, there are theories that Deadpool 3 will be such a story, matching the comics.

Then again, we might be seeing things that aren’t there. We’ll just have to wait a while longer to see whether future Deadpool 3 spoilers can provide any confirmation. Or whether Levy is intentionally messing with fans.