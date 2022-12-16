ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Deadpool 3 director might have accidentally revealed a big plot spoiler

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaWzd_0jlAwzMW00

There’s no question that Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of MCU Phase 6. With a November 8th, 2024 release date, the film is already in pre-production, and shooting will start next spring. Ryan Reynolds & Co. are still working on the script, and we’ve seen various exciting plot details floating around online. Surprisingly, the latest Deadpool 3 spoilers appear to have come from director Shawn Levy himself.

However, before we dissect Levy’s recent remarks about the MCU movie, we’ll point out the obvious. Big Deadpool 3 spoilers might follow below, assuming some of the recent plot rumors are accurate.

We don’t need Deadpool 3 spoilers to know that the sequel will be a multiverse movie. Deadpool first appeared in Fox’s universe of Marvel movies. The two movies that Fox made before the Disney purchase connected to the X-Men titles from the same studio. That explains why Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is so easy to pair with Deadpool for this adventure.

Marvel needs to move Deadpool to the primary MCU timeline and have him stay there. That’s where the multiverse comes into play. After all, we expect Deadpool to join the Avengers against Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Avengers 5 and/or Avengers 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sy3yb_0jlAwzMW00
Deadpool 3 logo. Image source: Marvel Studios

Recent rumors provided hints about how Marvel might bring Deadpool to the MCU. Apparently, the TVA will be involved, with Mobius (Owen Wilson) getting a significant role in the film. Other reports claimed that Deadpool will revisit timelines from the Fox universe, and we might get X-Men and Fantastic Four cameos in Deadpool 3.

One popular theory says Deadpool will kill the Fox universe, like in the comics, but we’re far from seeing spoilers pointing in that direction. It’s quite the contrary when it comes to Fox characters. According to reports, some may appear in Secret Wars.

Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 spoilers

Shawn Levy directed Ryan Reynolds in two recent movies before jumping on the Deadpool 3 wagon. That’s Free Guy and The Adam Project. Both of them are streaming on Disney Plus and Netflix, respectively.

Deadpool 3 will be the third Levy-Reynolds collaboration, and the director addressed the movie in recent interviews. Talking to SYFY Wire, the director chose his words carefully to avoid spoilers. He did tease how amazing the Deadpool-Wolverine team-up is and how exciting the writing process becomes thanks to the vast possibilities available to Marvel:

I can’t say much. Thank God, Stranger Things has trained me to shut my mouth more than is instinctive for me. I’ll just say that to be developing and prepping this movie that has this iconic duo together in an entire movie for the first time — a pairing between Hugh and Ryan, Wolverine and Deadpool.

[It’s] very much a pairing that the world has waited for for over a decade, [and] I’m the lucky son of a b**** who gets to tell a story about that pair. The potential is so rich and every day that we work on the screenplay, there are ideas that we didn’t anticipate that appear because you’re talking about the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast.

So what are the big Deadpool 3 spoilers in the comments above? As Murphy’s Multiverse points out, the word Levy chooses to describe Deadpool might be very telling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxtZB_0jlAwzMW00
Still from the final trailer for Deadpool 2. Image source: 20th Century Fox

Deadpool being an “iconoclast” might mean he’s about to destroy some superhero icons soon. What better way to do it than to kill some of the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters from the Fox universe? Again, there are theories that Deadpool 3 will be such a story, matching the comics.

Then again, we might be seeing things that aren’t there. We’ll just have to wait a while longer to see whether future Deadpool 3 spoilers can provide any confirmation. Or whether Levy is intentionally messing with fans.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

A new Thunderbolts leak might have revealed the origin of the main villain

Before we get to The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, we’ll get a different crossover featuring some of the MCU’s best anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts will be formed to fight a major threat, although we have no idea what they’re supposed to face yet. We know that the Avengers do not formally exist right now, which was a revelation Marvel dropped in February.
BGR.com

Diego Luna responds to Fantastic Four rumors

It’s late 2022, so we’re less than two years away from the Fantastic Four reboot release. The highly anticipated MCU movie doesn’t have a cast yet, although there are plenty of exciting rumors about the actors who might play these four superheroes. One of those rumors claims that Diego Luna might be in the running for the new Fantastic Four team’s Mr. Fantastic.
BGR.com

Fantastic Four leak might reveal the movie’s main villain

The MCU’s Phase 6 will include Marvel’s big Fantastic Four reboot — a movie that fans have been waiting for since Disney acquired Fox. With a little over two years to go until the film’s premiere, the cast playing the Fantastic Four team members continues to be a mystery. Marvel isn’t ready to make any announcements, but a fresh set of rumors mention a few surprise characters that Fantastic Four fans will certainly appreciate. They also shared a few details on the actors that might be in the running for the reboot.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
BGR.com

Netflix just released a new Christmas comedy and the premise is hilarious

‘Tis the season for the debut of one new original Netflix Christmas movie after another. One of the newest to hit the streaming service is a kind of Mexican version of the Bill Murray classic Groundhog Day. It’s A Not So Merry Christmas (Reviviendo la Navidad), and it comes as Netflix has loaded up its content library with a ton of other original Christmas releases — including movies and TV series, for both English as well as international audiences.
IndieWire

‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Made Tim Burton ‘Want to Hide Under a Table’ During Their First Meeting

Gwendoline Christie has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars,” before being cast in “Wednesday.” But even she wasn’t immune to being intimidated by Tim Burton. In a new interview with WWD, Christie recalled being starstruck when she was asked to participate in Burton’s Netflix series. “‘Tim Burton would like to speak to you about his latest project. It’s the Addams family,’” Christie recalled her agent telling her in a text. “And truly, I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized. And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something...
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash

The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Deadline

James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”

Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
TheStreet

Disney Movie Franchise May Make a Controversial Move

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has produced countless films, and in retrospect some films are definitely a bit controversial especially in today’s world. Disney’s animated film "Peter Pan" that was released in 1953 portrayed Native Americans in a negative light, and people thought that the 1995 "Pocahontas" might help bring levity to Disney’s portrayal of Native Americans, however both films are still well loved by many.
BGR.com

Avoid this ‘unwatchable’ new Netflix original Christmas movie like the plague

Netflix has released a slew of holiday-themed content to enjoy over Christmas this year, including both TV shows as well as movies for English and international audiences alike. Some of them will surely end up as winners with viewers — but that’s not the case, unfortunately, for one particular Netflix Christmas movie that hit the streaming giant in recent days, titled I Believe in Santa.
BGR.com

The 3 biggest Netflix series in the US today

Noah Centineo has gone from romantic leading man to quasi-action star. The heartthrob from Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise plays the lead in The Recruit, a new 8-episode Netflix series about a CIA lawyer’s first days on the job which turn chaotic in short order — a series that also rocketed straight to #1 on the streaming giant upon its release Friday.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence

We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
ComicBook

Christian Bale Open to Taking New Role in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Christian Bale addressed a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan spoke to the star of The Pale Blue Eye about playing a different part than Gorr the God Butcher if he revisited the MCU. Interestingly, the Batman actor said he would be open to it if the story and director were right. More importantly than all that, his kids are going to have to sign off on the part before he makes any commitment. Famously, they said he had to play the Thor villain when the script came across his kitchen table. So, better hope that the smaller Bales think the project is worth their time if he has any hope of a return trip. His turn as Gorr was possibly the most well-regarded part of Thor: Love and Thunder. So, a lot of people wouldn't mind seeing what he could do with another crack at a villain. Or even more bewildering would be his version of The Squadron Supreme's Batman variant. We'll all have to wait and see how this all shakes out. Check out his comments down below!
BGR.com

Five of Netflix’s biggest TV seasons of all time debuted this year

Netflix had a challenging 2022, no doubt about it. For proof of why that’s the case, look no further than the ad-supported subscription tier that the streaming giant launched this year after years of swearing it would never do such a thing. Subscriber losses tend to force such about-faces at a company like Netflix, which is consequently also being more tight-fisted with its investment decisions (ergo, goodbye to Netflix shows like Warrior Nun and First Kill).
BGR.com

BGR.com

352K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy