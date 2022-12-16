Read full article on original website
CN2 Newscast – Children Found Safe, Shop Local, House Rep. Sends Warning to Parents
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father. In tonight’s Business Spot Light, our cameras stopping by Shoppes at Rivers Edge just in time for the holidays.
S.C. Rep. Warns Parents About “Sextortion” Crimes Targeting Children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Newly elected South Carolina House Representative for District 48, Brandon Guffey is already at work in Columbia. He recently filed a bill, that if passed would make sexual extortion a crime in the state, punishable up to the max South Carolina allows, which is 30 years.
Department of Health and Environmental Control Stocks Health Departments With Overdose Safety Kits
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The most wonderful time of year for some can often be the hardest for others. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the number of drug overdoses will typically increase nationwide around the holiday season, which is why the department is now equipping all of the state’s health departments with overdose safety kits.
Sober/Slammer Campaign Begins – “Drunk driving is totally avoidable,” Sheriff Barry Faile
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Drive Sober, or get Pulled Over/Sober or Slammer! Christmas/New Year’s Campaign kicked off this past weekend and will continue until January 1. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says this initiative is reminding, and educating, motorist of the dangers...
SCDOT Pretreating Roads and Bridges Ahead of Holiday Traffic & Weather Conditions
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winter has arrived and with the forecast predicting colder weather and a possible buildup of ice or snow, SCDOT is planning ahead and pretreating roads. See Release: With forecasts calling for possible winter weather and an expected increase in road travel during the upcoming...
