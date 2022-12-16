ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Department of Health and Environmental Control Stocks Health Departments With Overdose Safety Kits

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The most wonderful time of year for some can often be the hardest for others. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the number of drug overdoses will typically increase nationwide around the holiday season, which is why the department is now equipping all of the state’s health departments with overdose safety kits.

