Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD
The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
If Gardner Minshew starts in Week 16 vs. Cowboys, can Eagles come away with a win? | THE HERD
The Philadelphia eagles listed quarterback Jalen Hurts as questionable in Week 16 with a shoulder injury. FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether the Eagles can come away with a win in Week 16 vs. the Dallas Cowboys if backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starts in place of Hurts.
Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
Does Tua deserve more credit for Dolphins loss vs. Josh Allen, Bills? | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins were frozen by the Buffalo Bills in a 32-29 close loss despite freezing temperatures. Josh Allen finished 25-of-40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Cowherd explains why the Allen-Tua debate should not exist.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; How far do Cowboys drop?
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, yes; it's obviously the holiday season, and hopefully you're primed to spend the next week surrounded by friends, family and food. But as much as we might all be looking forward to that, don't let it distract from what figures to be another NFL playoff preview weekend. This past weekend was truly one of the most memorable in modern memory. Don't be surprised if the NFL manages to replicate the feat over Christmas weekend.
Dak, Cowboys fall to Jaguars after game ending pick-six, who is to blame for the loss? | SPEAK
Dave Helman weighs in on Dak Prescott’s pick-six in OT that cost the Dallas Cowboys a win in Week 15 and explains he does not blame Dak entirely for the loss. Helman explains the Cowboys defense did not show up vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars allowing them to score a season high 40 points against their defense.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers have 'a lot still to play for' — including playoffs?
Heading into Monday night, FiveThirtyEight had the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances at 6%. The Packers' odds would have plummeted to 0.6% had they lost to the lowly Los Angeles Rams at frigid Lambeau Field. After winning 24-12, the probability shot up to … 8%. So, we're telling you...
Robert Saleh defends Zach Wilson despite struggles and benching him | THE HERD
Zach Wilson will start again for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars after ruling out Mike White with a rib injury. However, despite his struggles, Head Coach Robert Saleh preached patience for the young QB. Colin Cowherd calls for Saleh to not blame shift away from Wilson.
Eagles lead the way with 8 players in inaugural Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
Do Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts to defeat Cowboys on Christmas Eve? | SPEAK
Jalen Hurts has been the NFL MVP favorite going into Week 15, but he sprained his throwing shoulder after a Chicago Bears defender tackled him while running out of the pocket. He is currently questionable to start their Christmas Eve battle with NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. However, there is a chance he could play, saying quote: 'Ultimately, I want to do what's best for the team.' Gardner Minshew would start if Hurts is a no-go. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Cowboys are currently (-4) favorites in Week 16. LeSean McCoy discusses whether Philly needs Hurts to beat America's Team or not.
49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?
The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
Naughty or Nice: Is Jeff Saturday possibly tanking the Colts season? | What's Wright?
The Indianapolis Colts have won on Jeff Saturday's coaching debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but have struggled to pick up a second victory since. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came back from a 33-0 halftime deficit for the largest comeback victory in NFL history, which puts Matt Ryan on the history books twice for giant blown leads. With Indy continuing to struggle and Jonathan Taylor now out for the season, Nick Wright evaluates whether Saturday and owner Jim Irsay decided to tank or not.
Herd Hierarchy: Lions leap in, Jaguars, Bengals pack Colin's Top 10 into Week 16 | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd reveals his Top 10 teams heading into Week 16, including the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals leading their packs. Do you agree with Colin's list?
NFL odds Week 16: Why you should fade the Cowboys and fly with the Jets
There are only three weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season, yet there is still a lot to be determined. Six teams have clinched a playoff spot, while five teams have already been eliminated. That means there are still 21 teams in the hunt, and all eight teams on this week's slate have either clinched or are alive and kicking for a spot.
Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Fame running back, dies at 72
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored The Immaculate Reception, considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris’ son, Dok, told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. No cause of death was given....
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers
Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
Three franchise-altering questions after Patriots' disastrous loss to Raiders
The Sin City Miracle, the Lateral of Shame — whatever you want to call it — may have changed the trajectory of two franchises. The New England Patriots are likely to miss the playoffs, with just a 19% chance of earning a wild-card spot, per FiveThirtyEight.com. And the Las Vegas Raiders may have a renewed sense of faith in coach Josh McDaniels, who finally experienced a last-second victory after suffering some late collapses.
