Read full article on original website
Related
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
Pascal Siakam scores 52 as Raptors end Knicks' 8-game win streak
Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Raptors snapped the Knicks' NBA-leading eight-game winning streak Wednesday night.
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (knee) out indefinitely
Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr., considered the top NBA prospect in college hoops, is out indefinitely for "right knee management," per the school.
Comments / 0