ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

John Cho & Katherine Waterston To Star In Sony-Blumhouse’s ‘They Listen’, Horror Pic To Hit Cinemas Late Summer

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrsJ3_0jlAwhig00

John Cho and Katherine Waterston will headline Sony - Blumhouse -Depth of Field’s They Listen , directed by Chris Weitz . A theatrical release of Aug. 25, 2023 has been set; it’s the only wide release that weekend. You’ll remember the Cho thriller Searching debuted in late summer and was a microbudget hit grossing over $26M stateside, and north of $75M WW off a less than a million production cost.

They Listen reps the eleventh collaboration between Cho and Weitz and the plot is under wraps. Cameras are rolling here in LA.

Jason Blum, Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano are producers on the film. Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen,  Britta Rowings and Paul Davis are EPs.

Cho recently starred in Amazon Studios’ father-daughter dramedy, Don’t Make Me Go, the live action Netflix series, Cowboy Bebop. His work in Searching garnered him an Independent Spirit Award nomination in the category of Best Male Lead. His breakthrough came when he appeared in the teen romance comedy American Pie from Weitz. He’s starred in the recent Star Trek franchise movies as Hikaru Sulu and in the Harold & Kumar movies.

Waterston can be seen in next weekend’s Paramount Damien Chazelle movie Babylon. She stars alongside Sean Penn and in the upcoming Tye Sheridan thriller, Black Flies, and the second season of the HBO series Perry Mason. She starred in the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts franchise which has grossed close to $2 billion globally through three movies.

Chris Weitz is known for his work alongside his brother, Paul, co-writing Antz and co-directing American Pie. They went on to adapt and co-direct About a Boy , which earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.  He went on to direct several other feature films, including the 2007 adaptation of Philip Pullman’s bestselling fantasy novel, The Golden Compass , the second film installment in the Twilight series, New Moon ; the 2011 film A Better Life which garnered an Academy Award nomination for its lead actor, Demián Bichir; and Operation Finale , starring Oscar Isaac and Sir Ben Kingsley.  More recently, Weitz has written several feature films, including Cinderella for Disney and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for Lucasfilm.  Weitz produced Lulu Wang’s critical and box office hit The Farewell. Tom Ford’s directorial debut A Single Man, and the upcoming About My Father starring Robert DeNiro and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Cho is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. Waterston is represented by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment, LARK Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Weitz is represented by UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek is joining the world of Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz. Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot. In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues. “It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” It was in the middle of a press tour for...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Popculture

Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

149K+
Followers
41K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy