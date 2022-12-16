Robert Munoz Named Amblin Partners Chief Financial Officer

Robert Munoz has been tapped as Amblin Partner’s Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee finance and accounting for the studio, reporting directly to Amblin’s co-COO Chris Leotis.

For the past three years, Munoz has worked as a finance and content strategy consultant, advising clients in the media sector and working with them to develop content strategies for revenue and margin growth. He also developed business plans and financial models to assist his clients in securing investment from institutional and private investors. Prior to founding his consultancy, Munoz held financial leadership roles at 20 th Century Fox, HBO, WME, New Line Cinema, and Redbox.

“Robert’s comprehensive experience across multiple sectors of the entrainment industry will help strengthen and ensure Amblin’s key financial and strategic objectives,” said Leotis. “It’s a pleasure to welcome him to the company and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Amblin most recently released Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and is currently in production on Carry-On .