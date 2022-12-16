ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Munoz Named Amblin Partners Chief Financial Officer

By Justin Kroll
 5 days ago
Robert Munoz has been tapped as Amblin Partner’s Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee finance and accounting for the studio, reporting directly to Amblin’s co-COO Chris Leotis.

For the past three years, Munoz has worked as a finance and content strategy consultant, advising clients in the media sector and working with them to develop content strategies for revenue and margin growth. He also developed business plans and financial models to assist his clients in securing investment from institutional and private investors. Prior to founding his consultancy, Munoz held financial leadership roles at 20 th Century Fox, HBO, WME, New Line Cinema, and Redbox.

“Robert’s comprehensive experience across multiple sectors of the entrainment industry will help strengthen and ensure Amblin’s key financial and strategic objectives,” said Leotis. “It’s a pleasure to welcome him to the company and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Amblin most recently released Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and is currently in production on Carry-On .

Deadline

Drew Griffin Dies: CNN Investigative Correspondent Was 60

Drew Griffin, CNN’s award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family told the network. He was 60. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story CNN's Chris Licht: "So Much Of What Passes For News Is Name-Calling, Half-Truths And Desperation" Related Story Kim Simmonds Dies: Savoy Brown Founder, Influential UK Blues Musician Was 75 According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Wife Allison Holker Had Multiple Projects In Works Before His Death, Including HGTV Barbie Dream House Show

Before the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, HGTV had big plans for the popular dancer/personality and his wife/dancer Allison Holker. Besides developing their own show called Living the Dream that would help first time buyers find a home, the couple was scheduled to go into production on a limited series similar to the channel’s A Very Brady Renovation from 2019 — except in this case, the couple would oversee the construction of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House. There was even talk at one point of finding a house in Malibu to renovate, but HGTV settled on a place in Santa...
Deadline

Marcus Coloma Exits ‘General Hospital’ After 3 Years

Marcus Coloma is leaving General Hospital at ABC after 3 years on the soap. The actor portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the daytime program. “Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January,” a representative for the show told Soap Opera Digest. Daytime Confidential was the first to report the news of Coloma’s exit adding that the actor opted not to film his final scenes after he learned he had been cut. Deadline has reached out to ABC for comment and will update when we hear back from them. Coloma’s acting credits...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Sonya Eddy Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Was 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her long run as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on ABC’s General Hospital among dozens of other credits, has died. Octavia Spencer announced Eddy’s passing on Instagram. Spencer said Johnson died Monday, but did not reveal details about her cause of death. She was 55. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!,” Spencer captioned her post next to a photo of Eddy. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Marcus Coloma Exits 'General Hospital'...
Deadline

James Gunn Shoots Down Claim Gal Gadot Was “Booted” From DC Universe After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Axing

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked to shake up the DC Universe and in doing so have scrapped several ideas from the past regime like Henry Cavill’s return as Superman and Patty Jenkins’ take on Wonder Woman 3. Many fans have speculated that with the axing of the third installment of the Wonder Woman film, Gal Gadot had been “booted” from DC. However, Gunn provided some clarity about Gadot and where she currently stands. “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn replied. Gunn’s response could be interpreted in two ways: 1. Gadot is still working with...
Deadline

Jamie Lopez Dies: WE TV’s ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37

Jame Lopez, star of WE TV’s Super Sized Salon and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. The television personality was 37. News of Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account which also shared a carousel of photos in honor of the late entrepreneur. “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” read the post. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The post continued, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us...
Deadline

Volodymyr Zelensky, In Historic Speech To Congress, Says Ukraine Will “Never Surrender” To Russia

UPDATE: President Volodymyr Zelensky was greeted by rousing ovations by a joint session of Congress as he told lawmakers that Ukraine would “never surrender” in its war against Russia. In his speech, running about 20 minutes and delivered in English, Zelensky compared his country’s winter fight to that of American soldiers fighting Nazis in the Battle of the Bulge, which also took place in a cold December. “Ukraine holds its line and will never surrender,” he said. It was one of several moments in his speech that connected American history — and American ideals — to what is happening in Ukraine....
Deadline

All That Baz: How Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Tells The Truth Behind An Icon Who “Just Wanted To Love And Be Loved In Return”

The night Baz Luhrmann premiered his film Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival, all eyes were on Priscilla Presley. She had turned 77 the day before, and in the 45 years since her former husband’s death, she’d suffered many cartoonish caricatures and lame imitations of the man she loved. But that night, as the credits rolled, she cried. Luhrmann was relieved; after all, Presley’s blessing wasn’t something the director took for granted. “I really mean this with great respect, because now we’re like family,” he says, “but she got a little bit vocal about her doubts. She said, ‘I don’t know,...
Deadline

New $848M Netflix Studios Monmouth At Former New Jersey Army Base Is A Firm Go; Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Sees “Billions In Economic Output” From 12 Sound Stages – Update

UPDATED with government approval. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state officials have formally approved plans for Netflix to turn the former Fort Monmouth Army base into a state-of-the-art production facility. The streaming giant will invest about $848 million in the redevelopment project, with construction to be completed in two phases over several years. Gov. Murphy said the “transformative investment will serve as a cornerstone in our efforts to create a thriving industry from whole cloth,” adding that the outpost five miles from the Jersey Shore will generate “an entirely new ecosystem” consisting of industry work, housing, hotels and ancillary...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Deadline

James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”

Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Sailing Past $500M Global Box Office

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $497.1M globally through Monday, well on its way across the half a billion mark worldwide when Tuesday’s take is tallied.  Already, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sci-fi adventure sequel has helped push the Walt Disney Studios past the $4B worldwide mark for 2022. While it came in under projections at the weekend, Way of Water is expected to see strong leg-out as we enter the holiday period. At the international box office, Way of Water did $38.8M on Monday, which equates to 15% of the Friday-Saturday-Sunday offshore opening weekend (including China) and 17% when excluding...
Deadline

Virgil Films Ups Tim Maggiani To Co-President; Exec To Share Oversight Of Company With President And CEO Joe Amodei

Virgil Films and Entertainment has promoted longtime exec Tim Maggiani to co-president. Effective immediately, he will share oversight of the Philadelphia-area company with its president, founder and CEO, Joe Amodei. “Tim is a proven leader and he has been one of the driving forces behind the continued growth of Virgil Films in so many ways,” Amodei said in the official announcement. “Since joining the team in May 2016, Tim has been able to adapt and steer the company through the constantly changing industry and changes in the way content is consumed today. From DVD to streaming and transactional releases Tim been my...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

Rick Anderson Dies: The Tubes’ Co-Founding Bassist Was 75

Rick Anderson, the co-founding bassist of the Tubes who was with the band for a half-century and played on “She’s a Beauty,” “Talk to Ya Later” and “White Punks on Dope,” has died. He was 75. The band said in a statement that Anderson died December 16 but did not give a cause or other details. “We lost our brother on 12/16/22,” the Tubes wrote on social media (see the Instagram post below). “Rick brought a steady and kind presence to the band for 50 years. His love came through his bass. RIP.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related...
Deadline

Franco Harris Dies: Hall Of Famer Who Caught “The Immaculate Reception” & Won 4 Super Bowls Was 72

Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who made “the Immaculate Reception” — voted the NFL’s greatest play of all time — and won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died early Wednesday. He was 72. His son told the Associated Press that Harris died overnight but did not give other details. Fifty years ago this week, Harris was a rookie when he caught “The Immaculate Reception” in a playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. Pittsburgh was trailing 7-6 with time running out when quarterback Terry Bradshaw’s desperation pass deflected off either Steelers receiver Frenchy Fuqua and/or Raiders defender...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadline

BBC Studios Exec Maggy Chan Replaces KC Sullivan At NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal (NBCU) has signed BBC Studios Global Distribution COO Maggy Chan to lead its global advertising and partnerships in the U.S., EMEA and Asia Pacific, replacing KC Sullivan, who recently became CNBC President. Chan, a 25-year entertainment and media veteran, will work with international advertising and partnerships teams to expand, grow global reach and help advertisers reach 1B viewers across 150 countries, building on ties with Sky, Apple News and RTL AdConnect. Reporting to Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, Chan will be based in the UK and work closely with the division’s local and national teams. She joins from BBC Studios,...
Deadline

Janelle Monáe Joins Jeff Bridges On Critics Choice Awards’ 2023 Honors List

Janelle Monáe has been set to receive the Critics Choice Association’s SeeHer Award, an honor that will be bestowed next month during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. She joins Jeff Bridges, who earlier this month was tapped to receive the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. The SeeHer Award, in its seventh year, honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Previous recipients include Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Kristen Bell, Zendaya and Halle Berry last year. Chelsea Handler hosts this year’s Critics Choice ceremony, set for January 15 at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Should Disney Spin Off ESPN? Wall Street Analysts Remain Split On Sports Strategy

The fate of ESPN, Disney’s prize asset and a reliable generator of cash flow even in uncertain times, remains the subject of vigorous debate in industry and finance circles. Wells Fargo media analyst Steven Cahall weighed in on the side of spinning off the sports property, going as far as predicting the move will start to take effect by this time next year. The company “will begin the spin-off process for ESPN & ABC, including launching ESPN in streaming à la carte,” Cahall wrote in a note to clients. “Cost rationalization and balance sheet options are critical to reaching this outcome. The...
Deadline

WGA East-Represented Employees At BDG-Owned Media Outlets Sign Petition Calling For Fair Contract

More than 130 WGA East members employed at several media outlets owned by Bustle Digital Group have signed a petition calling on CEO Bryan Goldberg to address their salary demands after nearly two years of contract negotiations. The outlets include Gawker, Bustle, Nylon, Elite Daily and Scary Mommy. “We, the undersigned employees of BDG, demand that management commit to wage and salary minimums in line with accepted union industry standards,” the petition says. “Collectively, we call on management to propose and confirm living wages for all employees. We trust that management will act in good faith regarding the union’s proposals and...
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino Reveals That Memorable ‘Inglorious Basterds’ Character Was Originally Written For Adam Sandler

Quentin Tarantino is revealing that he wrote a role specifically for Adam Sandler for Inglorious Basterds but the comedic actor ultimately declined as he was already filming Judd Apatow’s Funny People. Sgt. Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz that was played by Eli Roth in the 2009 war film was written for Sandler, Tarantino confirmed. The filmmaker made an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, where Apatow was also a guest, and dropped the fact. Tarantino said that he had met Apatow during the time he filmed the cameo in Little Nicky, in which Sandler starred in. “I feel bad because when...
Deadline

Alex Cross Series Adds Siobhan Murphy In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Siobhan Murphy (Murdoch Mysteries) is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross. She will star opposite Aldis Hodge, who brings to life the titular Alex Cross. Murphy will portray Tania Hightower, a driven, unstoppable journalist who works as a news reporter for the Post. Hightower’s beat includes all of Washington D.C., but her passion, loyalty and interest lies less in the political class and more in the often overlooked population of our nation’s capital.  From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins and based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Alex is...
Deadline

Deadline

Community Policy