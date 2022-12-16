ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

All 126 Cable Channels Ranked by 2022 Viewership: CNN No Longer in Top 5

By Tony Maglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oeu6h_0jlAwYj100

Fox News Channel closed out its seventh straight year as the most-watched cable-TV channel in primetime. (It was also No. 1 in total-day viewers, if you were wondering.) Also once again, ESPN was second, MSNBC third, and HGTV fourth. Fifth place is where things got shaken up — and probably where things got uncomfortable inside of the Warner Bros. Discovery offices.

For the first time since 2019, CNN dropped out of the Top 5, according to Nielsen data, falling all the way to No. 10. On the bright side, fellow Turner channel TNT finished fifth instead. Nos. 6-10, in order, were: Hallmark Channel, TBS, TLC, INSP (fka The Inspiration Network), and CNN.

TNT, TBS, and CNN started 2022 as part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia. In April, WarnerMedia and TLC parent Discovery, Inc. merged and formed Warner Bros. Discovery. For David Zaslav’s portfolio of cable channels, the below ranker presents a real good news-bad news situation — but that pretty much sums up the entirety of his 2022.

We should point out here that the Nielsen ranker we’ve used for this story is not inclusive of delayed (mostly DVR) viewing. That disproportionally rewards live news (Fox News, MSNBC, CNN) and sports (ESPN).

This year’s last-place cable channel was G4, which was revived in November 2021 and didn’t make it 12 months . The brief G4 2.0 run averaged just 1,000 overall viewers in primetime. Last year’s last-place channel, beIN Sports, remained in 124th place (G4 and GalaNovelas — fka TLNovelas — were the new pair measured this year, bringing the grand total to 126) with another 3,000 viewers per evening — just like ’21.

Pursuit Channel dropped from 117th place (of 124) with 8,000 total viewers last year to 125th place (of 126) with just 2,000 viewers this year. With that trajectory, Pursuit Channel is very much in pursuit of dead-last place in 2023.

See all 126 channels ranked by total 2022 Monday-Sunday primetime (8-11 p.m.) viewers below. The final column is the viewership averages, in thousands. (Add a comma and three zeroes to the end of each; for example, Fox News averaged 2.33 million viewers, History Channel averaged 694,000, Fuse averaged 8,000, and so on.)

1 FOX NEWS CHANNEL 2,330
2 ESPN 1,915
3 MSNBC 1,208
4 HOME AND GARDEN TV 945
5 TURNER NETWORK TELEVISION 941
6 HALLMARK CHANNEL 907
7 TBS NETWORK 849
8 TLC 791
9 INSP 758
10 CNN 730
11 HISTORY 694
12 DISCOVERY CHANNEL 672
13 FOOD NETWORK 670
14 USA NETWORK 655
15 TV LAND 522
16 INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY 505
17 LIFETIME TELEVISION 495
18 A&E NETWORK 451
19 HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES 432
20 PARAMOUNT 429
21 BRAVO 416
22 FX 415
23 AMC 405
24 WETV 383
25 GSN 358
26 ESPN2 334
27 SYFY 329
28 NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 324
29 BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TV 322
30 OXYGEN MEDIA 296
31 TRAVEL CHANNEL 291
32 NICK-AT-NITE 281
33 FREEFORM 273
34 ANIMAL PLANET 267
35 FOX SPORTS 1 264
36 COMEDY CENTRAL 256
37 FXX 243
38 ADULT SWIM 241
39 SUNDANCE TV 234
40 MTV 232
41 FETV 228
42 LIFETIME MOVIE NETWORK 226
43 REELZ 223
44 IFC TV 220
45 E! 217
46 CMT 208
47 HLN 204
48 VH1 201
49 HBO PRIME 194
50 MOTOR TREND 192
51 CNBC 191
52 MAGNOLIA NETWORK 186
52 OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK 186
54 BBC-AMERICA 182
55 DISNEY JUNIOR 181
56 NEWSMAX TV 180
57 NFL NETWORK 170
57 SCIENCE 170
59 DISNEY CHANNEL 169
60 NICK JR 166
61 NAT GEO WILD 163
62 THE WEATHER CHANNEL 154
63 TRUTV 146
64 TUDN 134
65 POP 123
66 UP 99
67 MLB NETWORK 96
68 COOKING CHANNEL 95
68 TV ONE 95
70 SMITHSONIAN 91
71 GOLF CHANNEL 89
71 NBA-TV 89
73 HALLMARK DRAMA 84
74 FYI 83
75 GALAVISION 81
76 FX MOVIE CHANNEL 78
77 BIG TEN NETWORK 74
78 VICE 67
79 GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY 66
79 SHOWTIME PRIME 66
79 STARZ PRIMARY 66
82 NICKTOONS 64
83 DISCOVERY EN ESPANOL 62
84 FOX BUSINESS NETWORK 60
85 NEWSNATION 58
86 UNIVERSO 57
87 AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL 54
88 MTV2 53
89 BOOMERANG 52
89 STARZ ENCORE PRIMARY 52
91 DESTINATION AMERICA 51
91 DISNEY XD 51
93 OVATION 50
94 TENNIS CHANNEL 49
95 ESPNU 48
95 RFD-TV 48
97 FOX DEPORTES 42
97 TEENNICK 42
99 LOGO 40
100 AXS TV 38
100 BET HER 38
102 DISCOVERY FAMILY CHANNEL 36
103 OUTDOOR CHANNEL 28
104 DISCOVERY LIFE CHANNEL 27
104 ESPN DEPORTES 27
106 MAXPRIME 26
107 THE COWBOY CHANNEL 23
108 UNIVERSAL KIDS 22
109 DISCOVERY FAMILIA 20
110 OLYMPIC CHANNEL 19
111 BABY FIRST TV 18
111 FOX SPORTS 2 18
113 NBC SPORTS NETWORK 16
114 CNN EN ESPANOL 15
114 GALANOVELAS 15
116 CLEO TV 12
117 JUSTICE CENTRAL 11
118 ACCUWEATHER 9
118 SPORTSMAN CHANNEL 9
120 FUSE 8
121 BEIN SPORT ESPANOL 4
121 BLACK NEWS CHANNEL 4
121 COMEDY.TV 4
124 BEIN SPORT 3
125 PURSUIT CHANNEL 2
126 G4 1

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 428

the truth hurts
5d ago

the only way CNN and other msm outlets will ever come up the ratings list is to restructure their entire staff with a public apology and report all the news fairly without political bias my guess is they will keep dropping

Reply(53)
216
Jeffrey B
5d ago

Tucker is the G.O.A.T. plain and simple.They slam him, smear him, and they try to get him taken off the air for telling the truth and going against the narratives, but no matter what the bottom line is simple.He leaves his competition in the dust.Turns out people just want the truth and not have their intelligence insulted.

Reply(6)
164
Kenneth R. the third
5d ago

people are smart they know that all these liberal channels don't get their facts correct they tout to the Democrats that's all they've ever done

Reply(11)
123
Related
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Says Criticism of Rose on the Door in ‘Titanic’ Involved Body Shaming: ‘Borderline Abusive’

Kate Winslet wishes she can “turn back the clock” and clap back at the media criticism around the ending of “Titanic.” Twenty-five years after the Oscar-winning film premiered, Winslet is revisiting the “borderline abusive” body-shaming comments she endured in the press. The 1997 film ends with Winslet as Rose surviving the sinking of the historic ship, but the long-running meme was that there was room for her beloved Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the floating door she was using as a raft. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast as to why she was the sole survivor...
IndieWire

Amber Heard Settles Defamation Claim Against Johnny Depp: ‘I Never Chose This’

Amber Heard announced she has settled her defamation claim against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard took to Instagram to share the legal update on the case six months following Depp’s win in the $15 million judgment against Heard, with a jury finding that Heard defamed Depp with her claims of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that did not name Depp specifically. The “Aquaman” actress wrote, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It’s important for me to say that I never chose...
VIRGINIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
HAWAII STATE
AdWeek

CBS Evening News Announces 2 Promotions, 1 Addition

We have more promotions news to report on this post-Thanksgiving Monday, and this time it’s at CBS News. Julie Morse is being promoted to senior producer of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. In this role, Morse will lead the development and coordination of pieces and bookings...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Another Top Show

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Multiple Major News Anchors Accept 'Early Retirement' Buyouts

At least five veteran news anchors on KNBC, the NBC-owned station in Los Angeles, have taken "voluntary early retirements." Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry and reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch, and Kim Baldonado all accepted the buyouts presented to staffers earlier this year, sources told The Los Angeles Times on Dec. 7. KNBC confirmed their retirement on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list

Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN President Lands New Position

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker has reportedly found a new position after he was ousted from the news giant earlier this year, according to The Hill. Zucker has reportedly been hired as the new chief executive officer at RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments based in Abu Dhabi. He is expected to oversee the building, buying, and investment in sports, media, and entertainment entities.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
RadarOnline

Another CNN Botch Job: 'Who's Talking To Chris Wallace' Renewed By Network Despite Ratings Bombing

CNN honcho Chris Licht is just keeping the mistakes coming. Both CNN and HBO Max have renewed Who's Talking To Chris Wallace, despite bringing in below-par ratings for its first season.RadarOnline.com has learned veterans in the television industry are racking their brains over Licht's decision to pick up a 10-episode second season of Chris Wallace's show for the already failing network."Why was Chris Wallace renewed?" one industry insider questioned, adding Who's Talking didn't even notch 500k viewers.According to Nielsen Media Research data, Wallace's interview program only averaged 472,000 viewers and 81,000 in the 25-54 demographic. Interest in the show continued...
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy