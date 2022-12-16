ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Jacoby Leaves ESPN After 23 Years

By Wilton Jackson
The longtime sports personality is leaving the company and starting a new chapter.

Longtime ESPN personality David Jacoby is moving on from the company.

Jacoby, who served as a co-host on the popular daily talk show Jalen & Jacoby alongside NBA analyst Jalen Rose, tweeted Wednesday that he and the sports network agreed to part ways.

“It’s time,” Jacoby wrote . “After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next.”

In a statement , ESPN shared that the show’s final episode was Nov. 24 and outlined Rose’s ongoing plans at the network, which include a new ESPN podcast and an increased role with the company’s NBA studio coverage.

“We thank David Jacoby for his many contributions during his team at ESPN and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the statement read .

Following Jacoby’s tweet, several personalities within the company tweeted congratulations and farewell messages to Jacoby, including Scott Van Pelt, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Elle Duncan and other ESPN media members across the country.

“I didn’t know the last time I left s— all over your desk would be the last time I could! I will gladly come do it at the next spot though! Love you friend! THE DAMN BEST,” Duncan tweeted .

“All the best wherever the road leads – appreciate you, Jacoby,” Van Pelt said .

