Boston, MA

Did an NBA fan just discover Joe Mazulla's scouting reports for the Celtics on Quizlet?

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you were ever a student within the last decade or so, you probably remember Quizlet. It is a helpful tool for studying and memorization.

Suppose you wanted to familiarize yourself with all of the players on the roster for an NBA team. You could definitely use Quizlet, which is like digital flashcards, as a resource to do as much. Say that you are coaching a professional basketball team and you want to memorize the tendencies of opponents. Well, you can use Quizlet.

Twitter user @groovyk8 said she was using Quizlet to prepare for a Suns game at Footprint Center. She believes that she may have unexpectedly uncovered the Quizlet account of Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Mazzulla took over for Ime Udoka, who was suspended during the offseason for violating team policies. Under his leadership, the Celtics (22-7) currently have the best record in the NBA.

As part of his preparation for his duties as interim head coach, it is possible Mazzulla may have used Quizlet for 43 different scouting reports for players around the league. The account was last active in April 2021, which is when he was just an assistant for Udoka.

The account was since deleted, but nearly all of the scouting reports were archived by someone on Reddit.

While we don’t know for certain that this account belonged to Mazzulla, these are still fascinating scouting reports from the 2020-21 season. So we have included just a few of the highlights, though there are many others you can see, below.

Michael Porter Jr.

“Selfish player always looking to score for himself. Hunts transition 3’s. Coming off screens looking to shoot. He is a great cutter on pnrs and jokic post ups. Be alert to all times. Be ready for his duck in as well from the weak side.”

Aaron Gordon

“Always live, hunts shots at any time, right hand drives, will post up in transition. Is not looking to pass. 33% from 3. Build a wall in transition. Roll lob guy. Be pulled in. Left shoulder in post. Be alert for duck ins.”

Zion Williamson

“Offense runs through him. Looking for early duck in and spin out lobs if you front. High pick up points are crucial. Looking to drive right and spin back left. Great at getting his own misses. Be ready to guard a ton of pnr’s.”

DeMar DeRozan

“Backdowns in transition. Show hands and stay down on fakes. Looking to bait you. Likes to drive right back to left hand. Wedge 4 and 41 rub are go to plays. Step back for game winners”

Bam Adebayo

“Left hand driver. Looks to push in transition. He is like a point forward with elbow and post catches. The shooters look to cut off him. Alert to his lobs ato plays. Keep off the offensive glass.”

Nikola Jokic

“Alert to deep outlet passes in transition. We must get back! Guards will set screens for him. Show and recover. Rolls to the seam for left hand attacks. Stay down on fakes. In the post wants to spin baseline. Be physical show hands and be ready to help from middle”

