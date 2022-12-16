Luke Grimes From ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Country Music Debut With ‘No Horse to Ride’ [Listen]

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene
The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: A secret is revealed about the Beth Dutton bar brawl as the official trailer for ‘1923’ proves that the Duttons have always been ready for battle
Happy Monday, all you Beth Duttons and Rip Wheelers out there. If you’re still existing in your Dutton family bubble, we don’t blame you. Yellowstone‘s fifth season has been packed with exciting and unexpected happenings so far, the latest episode making us as emotional as we anticipated due to the heartbreaking content it would undeniably touch upon. Monica and Kayce had the funeral for their son, John Dutton, and we learned more about some of our most beloved characters through it.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Brings a Death We Did Not Expect [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone's Season 5 threw fans a curveball during Episode 6 on Sunday night (Dec. 11), delivering a death that came as a complete surprise to viewers. Season 5 Episode 6 brought the death of Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor), a longtime friend of the Dutton family and Chairman of the Stock Growers Association. Walsh died on the trail during the cattle drive leading up to the annual Yellowstone Dutton Ranch branding, in a death that John Dutton deemed the perfect ending for an old cowboy. "You sure earned it, old friend," he tells Walsh softly as he waits for his body to be transported.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Goes Full ‘Rodeo Mama’ in Eye-catching New Pic
While kicking off a new week, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille shared some images of the recent photoshoot she participated in with New York Magazine. “Rodeo mama for NYMag,” the Yellowstone actress declared in the post, which features images of her dressed as a cowboy for the photoshoot. Asbille recently...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Wife Drops Awesome Pics From Montana ‘Getaway’
“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues went on a Montana getaway recently, and Rodrigues shared some photos from their stay-cation on Instagram. She tagged the Green O in Greenough, Montana, and posted a few photos of the lodgings from their trip. “Quick getaway,” Bianca wrote on...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Lainey Wilson Opens Up About the Challenges of Her ‘Yellowstone’ Kiss Scene
While promoting Season 5 of Yellowstone, country music hitmaker Lainey Wilson opened up about the challenges she had when it came to her kissing scene with Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand, Ryan. “I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Lainey Wilson told USA Today about the kissing scene....
The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022
It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Who Is Jack Dutton to John Dutton? ‘Yellowstone 1923’ Revealed More of the Family Tree
When Yellowstone fans thought they had the Dutton family all figured out, the western series proved us all wrong in December 2022. On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, a new clan of Duttons continued the story in Yellowstone 1923. 1923 is a sequel to Yellowstone 1883, another prequel to the main level that aired in early 2022.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals the Show’s First LGBT Character
John Dutton's assistant Clara Brewer is the first LGBT character in 'Yellowstone.'
Loretta Lynn Recalls Patsy Cline Stopping A Secret Meeting Concocted To Keep Her Off The Grand Ole Opry: “Inviting Patsy Was Their Mistake”
Talk about a true friend. It’s pretty well-known that Patsy Cline played an instrumental role in helping Loretta Lynn early in her career, as they met not long after Loretta first moved to Nashville and became fast friends. And actually, they were born just five months apart in 1932,...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life
Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
The Wild Story Of Kris Kristofferson & Toby Keith’s Fight At Willie Nelson’s 70th Birthday… That Maybe Never Happened
There is no shortage of great stories in country music. And no, I’m not talking about the songwriting, but it makes sense that a genre built on great storytelling would have a knack for creating some of its own wild stories. From Willie Nelson’s gunfight with his son-in-law, David...
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Yellowstone'
Season five, episode four of "Yellowstone," titled "Horses in Heaven," saw Beth learn some huge secrets and John welcome back an old flame.
‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler
“Yellowstone” star Jen Landon recently posted a photo on Instagram of her in character as Teeter, and fans are wondering... The post ‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler appeared first on Outsider.
Milburn Stone Admitted the First Thing He Bought With His ‘Gunsmoke’ Money
Actor Milburn Stone once said how he decided to spend the money he earned from his success on the hit television show 'Gunsmoke.'
Taste of Country
47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0