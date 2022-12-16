Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sister Wives stars & polygamous couple Christine and Nathan Collier split after Kody’s breakup from three wives
NATHAN and Christine Collier, who shared their family drama on Sister Wives, have split after friend Kody Brown's breakup from his three wives, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal. The Colliers made an appearance on the hit TLC show in season 8. After a three-year battle in the US District...
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
New Country Albums Coming in 2023
2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for country music. Many highly anticipated album releases have been announced, including Shania Twain's Queen of Me (her first studio album since 2017), which will be released in mid-February before her Queen of Me Tour begins in the spring. Hardy...
Gwen Stefani’s Sons Taught Blake Shelton Something Very Important About Himself
Blake Shelton has long felt comfortable in his role as country music's goofy, charismatic hitmaker -- but he says becoming a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's three sons has showed him a whole new side of his identity. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than...
Morgan Myles Is Holding Her Late Cousin in Her Heart Going Into ‘The Voice’ Finale
The Voice finalist Morgan Myles should have spent this past Friday (Dec. 9) prepping for what might end up being the most important week of her life. Instead, she was mourning her late cousin. “This is the day my cousin actually passed away," she tells Taste of Country, speaking quietly...
Parmalee’s ‘Take My Name’ Is the Most-Played Country Airplay Song of 2022
Several country radio mainstays — and a couple of out-of-left-field dark horses — dominated the Billboard Country Airplay Charts in 2022, according to year-end data released by Billboard Country Update. It should come as no surprise that Jason Aldean and Luke Combs place highly on this list. Both...
Luke Grimes From ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Country Music Debut With ‘No Horse to Ride’ [Listen]
Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the Western drama Yellowstone, is officially launching his country music career with his debut song, "No Horse to Ride," which he released on Friday (Dec. 16). Grimes co-wrote the song with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, and he also provides percussion and acoustic...
Blake Shelton: ‘I’m Not Getting Away From Music!’
Blake Shelton may be hanging up his hat on The Voice to focus on his family, but don't count him out musically. The veteran star says he couldn't possibly leave music behind. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something," he tells People. "That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
John Prine’s Spectacular Nashville Mansion for Sale for $4.95 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
John Prine's luxurious former Nashville mansion has gone on the market, and pictures show a lavish home that's worth every penny of its $4.95 million asking price. The late country legend's 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,209-square-foot mansion sits on just over two acres in Oak Hill, one of the most exclusive high-dollar areas of Music City. According to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $687 per square foot and a monthly payment of $28,854.
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Returns to Her Home, Despite Restraining Order
Kelly Clarkson's legal team has filed new court documents in Los Angeles after a woman who's been warned to stay away from Clarkson's home allegedly returned, despite the singer obtaining a restraining order against her. TMZ has obtained new court documents in which Clarkson's head of security, Michael Lopez, states...
Carly Pearce Sings Rockin’ ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ on ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [WATCH]
Carly Pearce pulled double duty in 2022 as she both hosted and performed on ABC's CMA Country Christmas. It was her second year at the helm of the holiday television event, and she delivered a rocking version of "Here Comes Santa Claus" as a part of the night's festivities. The...
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’
Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
Country Radio Hall of Famer and Music Industry Titan Charlie Monk Dead at 84
Charlie Monk, a country music industry VIP and radio personality known affectionately by those who knew him as the "Mayor of Music Row," died at his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19), according to a report from Music Row. He was 84 years old. Born in the small Southern Alabama...
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode
Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
How Jelly Roll Rolled Past Skeptics to Score a Huge Radio Hit
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) There's an important, ongoing conversation happening right now about diversity in the format, and while change is slow and debatable, it's pretty clear that for decades, clean cut, white males have had the easiest time notching radio hits. Artists from other genres inspire a related, but separate kind of skepticism in decision makers. With hits in rock and hip-hop before "Son of a Sinner" was released to radio, Jelly Roll checked that box, too.
Keith Urban Sells Master Recordings, Including 10 Studio Albums + a Greatest Hits Package, to Litmus
Keith Urban is the latest country superstar to part ways with his master recordings catalog. According to Billboard, the singer has sold his masters to the newly-formed music rights company Litmus, which was launched in August by industry veterans Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll and backed by Carlyle Global Credit.
Ashley McBryde on Her Grand Ole Opry Induction, Women Who Inspire Her and What’s Next
Since the release of her acclaimed 2018 album Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde has moved from playing small clubs to fan-filled arenas. But the country star says there's something distinctly different about performing at the Grand Ole Opry. "I'm not a person that gets super nervous," McBryde told Taste of...
Walker Hayes Plans Headlining Duck Buck Tour for Summer 2023
Walker Hayes is keeping his live show rolling in 2023 with the just-announced headlining Duck Buck Tour, a trek that kicks off in late April and will continue into August. The name of the tour is an inside joke of sorts between the singer and his fans. The "Duck Buck" dates back to the release of Hayes' Country Stuff album, the title track of which features the lyric "I like shooting ducks and bucks." From there, the "Duck Buck" morphed into one signature animal design, and it's now a mainstay visual across his merch releases and social media.
