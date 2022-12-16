ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

By Carena Liptak
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taste of Country

New Country Albums Coming in 2023

2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for country music. Many highly anticipated album releases have been announced, including Shania Twain's Queen of Me (her first studio album since 2017), which will be released in mid-February before her Queen of Me Tour begins in the spring. Hardy...
Taste of Country

Blake Shelton: ‘I’m Not Getting Away From Music!’

Blake Shelton may be hanging up his hat on The Voice to focus on his family, but don't count him out musically. The veteran star says he couldn't possibly leave music behind. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something," he tells People. "That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

John Prine’s Spectacular Nashville Mansion for Sale for $4.95 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

John Prine's luxurious former Nashville mansion has gone on the market, and pictures show a lavish home that's worth every penny of its $4.95 million asking price. The late country legend's 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 7,209-square-foot mansion sits on just over two acres in Oak Hill, one of the most exclusive high-dollar areas of Music City. According to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $687 per square foot and a monthly payment of $28,854.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Taste of Country

Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
Taste of Country

How Jelly Roll Rolled Past Skeptics to Score a Huge Radio Hit

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) There's an important, ongoing conversation happening right now about diversity in the format, and while change is slow and debatable, it's pretty clear that for decades, clean cut, white males have had the easiest time notching radio hits. Artists from other genres inspire a related, but separate kind of skepticism in decision makers. With hits in rock and hip-hop before "Son of a Sinner" was released to radio, Jelly Roll checked that box, too.
GEORGIA STATE
Taste of Country

Walker Hayes Plans Headlining Duck Buck Tour for Summer 2023

Walker Hayes is keeping his live show rolling in 2023 with the just-announced headlining Duck Buck Tour, a trek that kicks off in late April and will continue into August. The name of the tour is an inside joke of sorts between the singer and his fans. The "Duck Buck" dates back to the release of Hayes' Country Stuff album, the title track of which features the lyric "I like shooting ducks and bucks." From there, the "Duck Buck" morphed into one signature animal design, and it's now a mainstay visual across his merch releases and social media.
COLORADO STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy