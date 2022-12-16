ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catlett acquitted of most serious charges

By J Swygart
 5 days ago
An Allen County jury on Friday returned not guilty verdicts against Scott Catlett on charges of rape and kidnapping, but did find the Lima man guilty of abduction and gross sexual imposition. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday.

The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge of abduction, felonies of the fourth- and third-degree, respectively.

Judge Jeffrey Reed rejected a request from the state and merged the counts for purposes of sentencing. The judge handed Catlett a 36-month prison term on the abduction charge and tacked on 1,247 days (nearly 3 1/2 years) of post-release control time remaining on the man’s conviction in a 2017 criminal case.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham pointed out during the sentencing hearing that Catlett committed the offenses for which jurors found him guilty this week less than four months after leaving prison following his 2017 conviction on a kidnapping charge. The former manager of the Our Daily Bread soup kitchen in Lima had been indicted that year on charges of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault and agreed to plead guilty to the kidnapping count as part of a deal with prosecutors.

He was sentenced to four years in prison in January of 2018 and was released from prison in May of 2021.

The sentence doled out by Reed on Friday means Catlett will serve nearly 6 1/2 years in prison. Defense attorney Steve Chamberlain of the Allen County Public Defenders Office said Catlett intends to appeal his conviction.

Catlett, 64, was accused of holding a 21-year-old man against his will in a motel room and sexually assaulting him on Sept. 25, 2021.

The alleged victim testified Wednesday that he went with Catlett in the man’s car to help him repair an RV, but Catlett made an unexpected stop at the Red Carpet Inn. He testified that Catlett eventually pressured him into taking unidentified pills and touched him sexually before assaulting him anally using his fingers. He said he escaped to the room’s bathroom and texted his brother, who called the police.

Jurors determined the state failed to prove several of the elements of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Lima News does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The Lima News

The Lima News

