Norma Lou Olson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 18, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho Falls Lincoln 6th Ward, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, with Bishop Mike Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO