Ammon, ID

eastidahonews.com

Jewish outreach organization hosting first-ever Chanukah celebration in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – A Jewish holiday tradition is coming to Idaho Falls Wednesday night and the community is invited to attend. Chabad-Lubavitch of Idaho, a Jewish outreach organization, is sponsoring the first-ever Chanukah Celebration. The main focus of the event will be a menorah lighting ceremony, an eight-day ritual that begins on Dec. 19 with the lighting of a candle. A candle is lit each day until Dec. 26 when all eight candles are lit up.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dorothy Gee

Dorothy Kaye Gee, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 20, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Spring City 2nd Ward, 150 S. Main Street, Spring City, UT 84662. The family will visit with friends Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Moroni Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Norma Lou Olson

Norma Lou Olson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 18, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho Falls Lincoln 6th Ward, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, with Bishop Mike Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Logan Scott Barnett

Logan Scott Barnett, 30, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. No services will be held. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather

IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bessie Stoddard

Bessie Stoddard, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 17, 2022. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family of man in coma after bar attack pleading for support, justice

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week after he was left unable to breathe on his own after a bar brawl. Tyler Allen is on life support at Portneuf Medical Center after he, his brother Jesse and a friend of theirs were beaten by about 20 people at a local bar Friday, according to Tyler and Jesse’s sister, Kimberly Mills.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

School district announces delayed start time on Tuesday

TERRETON — West Jefferson School District has announced classes will begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Dec. 20 due to weather conditions. If additional schools announce delays or closures, we will update this story. You can find the latest weather forecast here.
TERRETON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: New business converts old school buses, vans into customized RVs

IDAHO FALLS – Bini Bazer says he’ll never work for someone else again. In August 2021, the 21-year-old Israeli man and his girlfriend, Tyanna Robertson, 23, of Idaho Falls, opened The Rolling Donkey, a business that converts old school buses, vans and other vehicles into custom motorhomes. It started in Boise, but it’s now transitioning into a shop at 3887 American Way, Ste. F, in Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Who’s affected by Idaho’s TikTok ban? Universities release new guidance

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho public university students, faculty and visitors can no longer access TikTok on campus internet networks. That’s after Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week joined more than a dozen other Republican governors in banning the popular social media app from state-owned devices and networks.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Smell chlorine in your water? The city of Blackfoot says not to worry

The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot. Last week, the city of Blackfoot initiated chlorinating its culinary water system. Currently, there are two temporary injectors on the system. The permanent injection system is set to be installed this summer and will include six well stations and the water tank in the city’s network.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Judges rule parts of Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional; Melaleuca calls foul

IDAHO FALLS — Two judges have found parts of the Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional, and one of eastern Idaho’s largest companies is calling out a group of attorneys and a defendant for what they say is unethical and unprofessional behavior outside and inside the courtroom. Wellness company Melaleuca...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility

IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
TETONIA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms

DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
TETON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Deputies looking for inmate who left jail on work release and never returned

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from work release. Maranda Janet King, 30, left the Bonneville County Jail...

