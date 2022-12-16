Read full article on original website
Jewish outreach organization hosting first-ever Chanukah celebration in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – A Jewish holiday tradition is coming to Idaho Falls Wednesday night and the community is invited to attend. Chabad-Lubavitch of Idaho, a Jewish outreach organization, is sponsoring the first-ever Chanukah Celebration. The main focus of the event will be a menorah lighting ceremony, an eight-day ritual that begins on Dec. 19 with the lighting of a candle. A candle is lit each day until Dec. 26 when all eight candles are lit up.
Vivian Mohl and John Tapp share their favorite holiday memories and memorable gifts
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Dorothy Gee
Dorothy Kaye Gee, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 20, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Spring City 2nd Ward, 150 S. Main Street, Spring City, UT 84662. The family will visit with friends Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Moroni Cemetery.
Norma Lou Olson
Norma Lou Olson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 18, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho Falls Lincoln 6th Ward, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, with Bishop Mike Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Humble young father hit by car holds back tears opening gifts from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Martin lives in Rexburg and works as a carpenter...
Logan Scott Barnett
Logan Scott Barnett, 30, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. No services will be held. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather
IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5...
Bessie Stoddard
Bessie Stoddard, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 17, 2022. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Family of man in coma after bar attack pleading for support, justice
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week after he was left unable to breathe on his own after a bar brawl. Tyler Allen is on life support at Portneuf Medical Center after he, his brother Jesse and a friend of theirs were beaten by about 20 people at a local bar Friday, according to Tyler and Jesse’s sister, Kimberly Mills.
School district announces delayed start time on Tuesday
TERRETON — West Jefferson School District has announced classes will begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Dec. 20 due to weather conditions. If additional schools announce delays or closures, we will update this story. You can find the latest weather forecast here.
Biz Buzz: New business converts old school buses, vans into customized RVs
IDAHO FALLS – Bini Bazer says he’ll never work for someone else again. In August 2021, the 21-year-old Israeli man and his girlfriend, Tyanna Robertson, 23, of Idaho Falls, opened The Rolling Donkey, a business that converts old school buses, vans and other vehicles into custom motorhomes. It started in Boise, but it’s now transitioning into a shop at 3887 American Way, Ste. F, in Idaho Falls.
Who’s affected by Idaho’s TikTok ban? Universities release new guidance
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho public university students, faculty and visitors can no longer access TikTok on campus internet networks. That’s after Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week joined more than a dozen other Republican governors in banning the popular social media app from state-owned devices and networks.
Smell chlorine in your water? The city of Blackfoot says not to worry
The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot. Last week, the city of Blackfoot initiated chlorinating its culinary water system. Currently, there are two temporary injectors on the system. The permanent injection system is set to be installed this summer and will include six well stations and the water tank in the city’s network.
Community rallies around Inkom family whose home was destroyed in weekend fire
INKOM – A local firefighter and his family were shocked to learn their house burned down while they were out of town over the weekend. Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner’s home on Rapid Creek Road caught fire around noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Inkom Volunteer Fire Department.
Judges rule parts of Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional; Melaleuca calls foul
IDAHO FALLS — Two judges have found parts of the Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional, and one of eastern Idaho’s largest companies is calling out a group of attorneys and a defendant for what they say is unethical and unprofessional behavior outside and inside the courtroom. Wellness company Melaleuca...
Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility
IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms
DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
Man pleads not guilty to murder after reportedly posting a confession on Facebook
IDAHO FALLS – Family and friends of shooting victim Nikolas Bird wore custom purple jerseys decorated to remember him as his alleged killer, Mark Bent, attended an arraignment in district court on Monday. Mark Bent, 41, pleaded not guilty after being charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death...
Man allegedly leaves scene of crash that resulted in injures to another person
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was charged after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a minor going to the hospital. Joseph Wilcox, 50, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury. According to an affidavit of probable...
Deputies looking for inmate who left jail on work release and never returned
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from work release. Maranda Janet King, 30, left the Bonneville County Jail...
