The Bucks came into Wednesday’s game with the league’s best mark. It was the perfect opportunity for the Cavaliers to flex their muscles on the home floor. For the second straight game, the Wine and Gold jumped out to an early lead and barely looked back – taking a double-digit edge with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter and keeping the pressure on the rest of the way, cruising to the 114-106 victory over Milwuakee to improve to an NBA-best 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO