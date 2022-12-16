ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 21

These next few days are going to be strange. We have 11 games making up this Wednesday card, but we only have two on Thursday. Then, 28 teams are in action on Friday, getting us ready for the Christmas Eve off day. With that in mind, let’s look at the schedule!
NBA imposes penalty on Knicks for early free agency discussions

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon with their Jalen Brunson pursuit. The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft on Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date when they were allowed.
MikeCheck: Grizzlies ‘looking in the mirror’ for quick fix to address sluggish starts on road trip

PHOENIX – Steven Adams refuses to overcomplicate matters. “Sometimes,” the Grizzlies center surmised, “getting slapped in the face, bro, wakes you up.”. Adams is as tough in his assessment of the Grizzlies’ recent slide as he is tenacious in pursuit of rebounds in the lane. In either case, there’s no room for half-stepping or sugarcoating. The path to fixing their early struggles the past two road losses begins by getting straight to the point.
Brooklyn Nets put up franchise-record 91 points in 1st half vs. Warriors

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn wasn’t aware his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history. One of the best in NBA history, actually. Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in the league, and the Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
Cavs Beat Bucks, Bring Win Streak to 5

The Bucks came into Wednesday’s game with the league’s best mark. It was the perfect opportunity for the Cavaliers to flex their muscles on the home floor. For the second straight game, the Wine and Gold jumped out to an early lead and barely looked back – taking a double-digit edge with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter and keeping the pressure on the rest of the way, cruising to the 114-106 victory over Milwuakee to improve to an NBA-best 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
By the numbers: NBA on Christmas Day 2022

The 2022-23 campaign will mark the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day. The league began playing Christmas games in 1947, and will feature five games on the holiday for the 15th year in a row, with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup. The Dec. 25 action will tip...
Game Rewind: Pacers 117, Celtics 112

Slow starts have been a problem for the Pacers for much of this season, but that wasn't a concern on Wednesday night in Boston. Indiana (16-16) dropped a season-high 42 points in the first quarter, led by 30 before halftime, and held on down the stretch for a 117-112 road win over the Celtics (22-9).
SAN ANTONIO PASSES 45,000 TICKETS SOLD TO ALAMODOME GAME ON JAN. 13

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 19, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the amount of tickets sold for the team’s return to the Alamodome has surpassed 45,000 as San Antonio aims to break the NBA’s attendance record. Chasing the current record of 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998, the Spurs will host the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13 to make history during San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season.
5 NBA legends headline Class of 2023 Hall of Fame nominees

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees were announced Wednesday afternoon on ESPN’s “NBA Today”. The star-studded list of candidates includes four virtual locks as first-ballot NBA selections: Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. Another former NBA star officially being considered...
Bulls beat Heat 113-103 for much needed win in Miami

So what’s that called again? You know, when you have more points than the other guys, when everyone’s having fun and smiling, their stride a bit bouncier, the shower warmer and the beer colder? Give me a second. It’s right on the tip of my tongue. We’ve mentioned it before as vague as it seems at times. I know, I know, wait...
NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21

We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?. With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on...
Chuma Okeke Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgical Procedure on Left Knee

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (CHOO-muh oh-KAY-kay) has undergone an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee. A chondroplasty was performed and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Okeke (6’8”, 230, 8/18/98) has played in 18 games (seven starts) this season with Orlando, averaging 5.4 ppg., 4.2...
SGA Game-Winner Set up by Unpredictability and Teamwork

For the Thunder, even the predictable can be unpredictable. The NBA’s leader in clutch points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was on the floor and positioned right smack dab in the middle of the lane with 3.2 seconds to go in a tie game. Just before the ball was inbounded, Gilgeous-Alexander started running towards the perimeter, not to make a catch, but to set a screen. The Portland Trail Blazers instinctively switched, but likely expected someone to screen for Shai, not the inverse. The result was a smaller defender on Gilgeous-Alexander as he cut to the left wing.
