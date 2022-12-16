Read full article on original website
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 21
These next few days are going to be strange. We have 11 games making up this Wednesday card, but we only have two on Thursday. Then, 28 teams are in action on Friday, getting us ready for the Christmas Eve off day. With that in mind, let’s look at the schedule!
NBA
Magic’s Win Streak Snapped Despite Overcoming Late Double-Digit Deficit
Markelle Fultz set a new season high in scoring with 24 points, Franz Wagner posted 19 points and Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, but the Orlando Magic, despite erasing a late double-digit deficit, fell 126-125 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Key Stretch.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
NBA
NBA imposes penalty on Knicks for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon with their Jalen Brunson pursuit. The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft on Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date when they were allowed.
NBA
MikeCheck: Grizzlies ‘looking in the mirror’ for quick fix to address sluggish starts on road trip
PHOENIX – Steven Adams refuses to overcomplicate matters. “Sometimes,” the Grizzlies center surmised, “getting slapped in the face, bro, wakes you up.”. Adams is as tough in his assessment of the Grizzlies’ recent slide as he is tenacious in pursuit of rebounds in the lane. In either case, there’s no room for half-stepping or sugarcoating. The path to fixing their early struggles the past two road losses begins by getting straight to the point.
NBA
Brooklyn Nets put up franchise-record 91 points in 1st half vs. Warriors
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn wasn’t aware his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history. One of the best in NBA history, actually. Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in the league, and the Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
NBA
Cavs Beat Bucks, Bring Win Streak to 5
The Bucks came into Wednesday’s game with the league’s best mark. It was the perfect opportunity for the Cavaliers to flex their muscles on the home floor. For the second straight game, the Wine and Gold jumped out to an early lead and barely looked back – taking a double-digit edge with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter and keeping the pressure on the rest of the way, cruising to the 114-106 victory over Milwuakee to improve to an NBA-best 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
By the numbers: NBA on Christmas Day 2022
The 2022-23 campaign will mark the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day. The league began playing Christmas games in 1947, and will feature five games on the holiday for the 15th year in a row, with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup. The Dec. 25 action will tip...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 117, Celtics 112
Slow starts have been a problem for the Pacers for much of this season, but that wasn't a concern on Wednesday night in Boston. Indiana (16-16) dropped a season-high 42 points in the first quarter, led by 30 before halftime, and held on down the stretch for a 117-112 road win over the Celtics (22-9).
NBA
SAN ANTONIO PASSES 45,000 TICKETS SOLD TO ALAMODOME GAME ON JAN. 13
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 19, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the amount of tickets sold for the team’s return to the Alamodome has surpassed 45,000 as San Antonio aims to break the NBA’s attendance record. Chasing the current record of 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998, the Spurs will host the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13 to make history during San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season.
NBA
5 NBA legends headline Class of 2023 Hall of Fame nominees
The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees were announced Wednesday afternoon on ESPN’s “NBA Today”. The star-studded list of candidates includes four virtual locks as first-ballot NBA selections: Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. Another former NBA star officially being considered...
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on Jonas Valanciunas vs. Bucks, Trey Murphy's nod to Teresa Weatherspoon | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and the monster performance from Jonas Valanciunas. Later, Jim goes into the locker room to talk to Willy Hernangomez (16:45) about the huge game from Jonas and the dynamic...
NBA
Bulls beat Heat 113-103 for much needed win in Miami
So what’s that called again? You know, when you have more points than the other guys, when everyone’s having fun and smiling, their stride a bit bouncier, the shower warmer and the beer colder? Give me a second. It’s right on the tip of my tongue. We’ve mentioned it before as vague as it seems at times. I know, I know, wait...
NBA
NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21
We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?. With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on...
NBA
"Learn From This" | Utah Looks To Rally Against Bogdanovic and Detroit on Tuesday
The road trip reunion comes to an end. After facing former seeing former Jazzmen Joe Ingles (Milwaukee) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland) the past two games, Utah will conclude its road trip down memory lane on Tuesday night. The Jazz square off with Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons, concluding their...
NBA
Chuma Okeke Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgical Procedure on Left Knee
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (CHOO-muh oh-KAY-kay) has undergone an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee. A chondroplasty was performed and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Okeke (6’8”, 230, 8/18/98) has played in 18 games (seven starts) this season with Orlando, averaging 5.4 ppg., 4.2...
NBA
SGA Game-Winner Set up by Unpredictability and Teamwork
For the Thunder, even the predictable can be unpredictable. The NBA’s leader in clutch points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was on the floor and positioned right smack dab in the middle of the lane with 3.2 seconds to go in a tie game. Just before the ball was inbounded, Gilgeous-Alexander started running towards the perimeter, not to make a catch, but to set a screen. The Portland Trail Blazers instinctively switched, but likely expected someone to screen for Shai, not the inverse. The result was a smaller defender on Gilgeous-Alexander as he cut to the left wing.
NBA
76ers Welcome Pistons for Sixth Game of Unbeaten Homestand | Gameday Report 30/82
The surging Philadelphia 76ers (17-12) – winners of five consecutive games – look to keep it going in their next game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (8-25). The contest marks the sixth game of the Sixers’ season-long seven game homestand. Including their current winning streak, the Sixers...
