Some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought, scientists studying the animals off Florida say. Scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles from Key West, to mate for up to 28 years. They also found that the sharks’ life span appears to extend at least into their 40s, rather than about 24 years as previously believed.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO