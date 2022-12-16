Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
People Are Still Evolving, Creating New Genes
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Humans have continued to evolve after splitting from chimpanzee ancestors nearly 7 million years ago, according to a new study that found 155 new genes unique to humans that suddenly arose from tiny sections of DNA. Some of the new genes date...
Channel 3000
Risk for T2DM Reduced With Higher Daily Step Count
TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Being more active is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Andrew S. Perry, M.D., from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine...
Channel 3000
Can fingerprints predict schizophrenia? Plus, tips to calm down during the holidays, and more health news
Shoveling snow is a heart hazard: Protect yourself. As yet another winter blizzard barrels down on the U.S. East Coast, the the American Heart Association (AHA) is cautioning people to take care when shoveling snow, since the exertion and the cold can cause serious heart problems. Many people, especially those...
Channel 3000
American Society of Hematology, Dec. 10 to 13
The annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology was held from Dec. 10 to 13 in New Orleans and attracted participants from around the world, including hematology specialists as well as clinical practitioners and other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting blood, bone marrow, and the immunologic, hemostatic, and vascular systems.
Channel 3000
Some sharks return to the same sites to breed for decades
Some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought, scientists studying the animals off Florida say. Scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles from Key West, to mate for up to 28 years. They also found that the sharks’ life span appears to extend at least into their 40s, rather than about 24 years as previously believed.
Channel 3000
Mindfulness Training, Exercise No Aid for Cognitive Function
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Neither mindfulness training nor exercise is associated with significant improvement in episodic memory or executive function among older adults, according to a study published in the Dec. 13 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Eric J. Lenze, M.D., from...
Channel 3000
ASH: Glofitamab Aids Relapsed, Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The bispecific antibody that recruits T cells to tumor cells, glofitamab, is effective for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to a study published online Dec. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology, held from Dec. 10 to 13 in New Orleans.
Channel 3000
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
WASHINGTON — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said it won’t finish the rules that govern where battery minerals and...
