The 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships along with the national governing body’s national congress and trade show will be heading to San Jose, California. The championship event will be held August 24-27 at the SAP Center and will determine the men’s and women’s junior and senior all-around and individual apparatus national champions. The National Congress and Trade Show will be held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

