'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
Zach Wilson Named Starter for Week 16
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has announced that Zach Wilson will make his second-straight start in Week 16. Backup-turned-starter Mike White is still dealing with a rib injury and has not been cleared for contact. It’s likely that White would’ve been named the starter again, as Wilson is dealing with regression this season.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU
Deion Sanders’ quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, was among Colorado’s first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach. Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes. “I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said. “I’ve got to stay with my dawg.”
NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Alamo Bowl
The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Alamo Bowl. Texas Longhorns Draft Prospects. Keondre Coburn, DL. Coburn has been a...
Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 Thoughts & Takeaways
The Kansas City Chiefs survived a surprisingly close matchup against the Houston Texans. In the Chiefs’ week 15 game they outlasted the Texans with a score of 30-24. Jerick McKinnon’s receiving ability is a game changer. Jerick McKinnon has been a utility back for most of the season....
2022 Alamo Bowl Preview
The 2022 Alamo Bowl features the 8-4 Texas Longhorns against the 10-2 Washington Huskies. Here is the 2022 Alamo Bowl preview. Texas won eight games to make their first bowl game since 2020. They won five games against bowl-eligible teams: UTSA, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Kansas and Baylor. All four of their losses, to Alabama, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU, were to teams who made bowl games.
NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 16 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 16 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 7-9, Season: 100-118-6 Thursday Night Football. Jacksonville Jaguars at...
