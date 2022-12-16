ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pesticide applicators class offered

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
 5 days ago
HARDIN COUNTY – A class to help farmers prepare to become private pesticide applicators has been planned for Thursday, January 19 at the Hardin County Extension office, 1021 West Lima Street, Kenton.

In Ohio, pesticide applicators are required by law to have an Ohio Pesticide Applicators License to purchase and apply restricted-use chemicals. These pesticides include but are not limited to herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. This class will begin at 12:00 pm and end at 4:00 pm. There is a $30 registration fee which covers books for those enrolled.

To participate in the class, call the Extension office at 419-674-2297 by January 5 to register.

