Read full article on original website
Related
FDA Warns Texas Horse Owners Against Feeding Recalled Product
Large amounts of Manzanilla Feeds’ Top of the Rockies Alfalfa cubes have been recalled due to declining neurological health symptoms and even death. There have been 98 horses reported to show these symptoms, with at least 45 of them dying or being put down. These horses were located in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. The symptoms related to the recalled alfalfa cubes look similar to botulism and horse owners are suggested to keep a close eye on their animals to see if they develop any symptoms.
Is This The Cheapest Gas in Lubbock and Texas?
With gas prices on the rise, I try to always keep an eye out for prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. I get so mad when...
Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas
An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
What Produce Should You Be Buying in Texas This Winter?
When you think of winter, there you probably don't think much about plant growing. Rather, you might think about all the plants that die off during the cold months. However, when it comes to buying produce, there are still certain plants that are actually the best to buy during the winter months.
Could Texas Ban Social Media For Kids?
How about we change this headline to "Could Texas be more derp, derp"?. A bill is being presented in Texas that would ban social media for people under 18 years of age. Well, this going to be like trying to un-bake cookies if you ask me. The cat is out of the bag and the genie has left the lamp and is shaking his blue rear at the camera.
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
LP&L Assures ERCOT Reliability Ahead Of Winter Storm, But Here Are Some Tips To Keep In Mind
With the cold weather here and continuing to drop people are really worried about the power grid. This storm is reminding everyone of the deadly storm Uri from February 2021. ERCOT said the state is equipped to handle the high demand, adding that there is less to worry about with this storm compared to winter storm Uri because ERCOT has been working on winterizing the grid.
How to Keep Your Outdoor Pets/Livestock Warm During Extreme Cold
Everyone is aware that some extremely cold temperatures are making their way across the United States and are expected to impact all of Texas. The weather is expected to be as severe as the winter storm we had back in February of 2021 which is not good at all. We have recently gone over how to keep your pets warm during a power outage but what about those pets that aren't necessarily able to make it inside your home?
How To Keep Your Pet Warm During a Winter Power Outage
With severe cold weather on the way later this week, many Texans are worried about a potential power outage like in February 2021. While you might’ve already thought of every way to keep you and your family warm in a winter emergency, what about your furry, feather, or scaley friends? If you have pets, it is extremely important to keep them in mind when preparing for any emergencies.
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0