HAMPDEN – After a dominant junior season, and a state championship this fall, Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins has committed to continue his career as a Black Bear. Collins signed his NLI to make his commitment to the University of Maine’s track and field program last week. The senior distance runner won the PVC Large School state title in both the 1600m and the 3200m last spring during the outdoor track season. He also finished top ten in both events at the state championship meet, and won a state title in cross country this past fall.

HAMPDEN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO