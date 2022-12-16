Read full article on original website
Hermon Mountain Ski Area hopes to open soon
HERMON– Some Mainers might have dreaded this weekend’s snow storm, but there are some that need it more than ever. Bill Whitcomb, the owner of Hermon Mountain Ski Area or as he calls himself the old man of the mountain, has been patiently waiting for mother nature to let him open his trails.
Half Acre Nightclub to close
BANGOR– The owner of a controversial nightclub in Bangor has decided to close the business. Patrick Brann, the owner of Half Aacre Nightclub, announced on Facebook Tuesday they will be closing their doors after eleven years in business. The nightclub has come under scrutiny over the past few years...
Snowstorm blankets Maine
STATEWIDE–The first snowstorm of the season fell over the weekend and depending on where you live in Maine depended on how much of the white stuff accumulated in your yard. Snowflakes started falling Friday night into Saturday. In lots of locations it continued snowing through much of the day Sunday.
Bangor bank robbery
BANGOR- Bangor police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway this afternoon. Sgt. Jason McAmbley says it happened just before 3pm. People at nearby businesses say the robbery makes them a little nervous. “We were a little concerned but for all of us here,...
Oakland bank robbery
OAKLAND- Police are searching for the person who robbed the Camden National Bank on Main Street in Oakland this morning. Sergeant Tracey Frost with the Oakland Police Department said officers responded to a bank alarm just before 10. Units from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Waterville also...
Maine organizations offering free Christmas Trees
BELFAST — Some Maine businesses are helping to make holiday spending less stressful this year. With inflation impacting the state, Plants Unlimited is making an effort to ease the burden of seasonal shopping. The business has partnered with the Belfast Soup Kitchen to provide free Christmas trees to Mainers,...
One person killed in crash
BELMONT — A Belmont woman is dead following a crash Monday morning. Maine State Police say shortly after 8 a.m. Monday. Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on route 131 in Belmont. They say the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was 30-year-old Tambara Arnold of Belmont. They...
Bangor holds on to win close matchup over Eddies, 34-31
BANGOR – In what was just a 15-6 game at the half, Bangor outlasted Edward Little in a defensive battle on Tuesday night, coming away with a 34-31 victory. The Rams led 15-6 after the first quarter, too, as neither team got on the board in the second. The Rams captured their first win of the year, improving to 1-2, while the Eddies fell to 1-3.
Community center helping homeless families
ELLSWORTH — More than a year after opening, a Maine community center has given families a place to call home. The families First Community Center in Ellsworth is helping Maine families to get back on their feet. Since March of 2021, the organization has been providing homeless families with...
Hampden’s Charlie Collins to continue track and field career as a Black Bear
HAMPDEN – After a dominant junior season, and a state championship this fall, Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins has committed to continue his career as a Black Bear. Collins signed his NLI to make his commitment to the University of Maine’s track and field program last week. The senior distance runner won the PVC Large School state title in both the 1600m and the 3200m last spring during the outdoor track season. He also finished top ten in both events at the state championship meet, and won a state title in cross country this past fall.
Stockton Springs mother sentenced to 47 years in jail for 3-year-old’s murder
BELFAST — Tuesday Jessica Williams was sentenced to 47 years in jail for the death of her three-year-old son Maddox. Williams was convicted of murder back in October after Maddox died from internal injuries in the abdomen, back in 2021 as a result of battered child syndrome. Judge Robert...
Bucksport improves to 3-0 with road victory over Hermon
HERMON – The Hawks held a slim lead after the first half, but a 37 point second half for the Bucks was enough to get them to 3-0 with a 53-44 victory over Hermon. Hermon led 22-18 at the half, but the Bucks opened up the 3rd quarter with a 13-4 run to give them a five-point cushion. They remain unbeaten with the victory, and the Hawks fall to 1-2 on the year.
Origami-Inspired Shelters
ORONO — Engineers from the University of Maine are pioneering structure designs inspired by the art of origami. Origami is the delicate process of precisely folding paper to create a sculpture, but it was also the main inspiration behind a half decade long project at the University of Maine.
Pioneers improve to 3-2 with big win over Black Tigers
BREWER – In a first of two games at Penobscot Ice Arena on Wednesday, the Penobscot Pioneers improved to 3-2 on the year with a 5-2 victory over the Central Maine Black Tigers. Emma McNeil led the way with three points- two goals and an assist. Also adding goals...
MCI, Caribou, Noble take home state titles in first ever in-person esports championship
AUBURN – On Monday, the first ever in-person esports state championships in Maine were held at Central Maine Community College in Auburn, with MCI, Caribou, and Noble each taking home state titles. Teams competed in ‘Super Smash Brothers Ultimate’, ‘Rocket League’, and ‘League of Legends’. MCI won the Super...
Dexter boys hoops moves to 4-0 with win over Stearns
DEXTER – A big second half led Dexter to a 60-32 victory over Stearns, improving the Tigers to 4-0 on the season. Dexter led 26-20 at the half, but held Stearns to just 12 second half points- while pouring in 34 of their own. Stearns falls to 0-2 with the loss and looks to rebound against PVHS on Friday afternoon.
Nokomis boys hoops outlasts Skowhegan in OT thriller
NEWPORT – Madden White led the way as Nokomis boys basketball defeated Skowhegan 49-45 in an overtime thriller Tuesday night. The Warriors held a 39-35 lead into the 4th quarter, but Skowhegan would score just two baskets the entire frame to force overtime. In overtime, Nokomis senior Madden White...
Killy introduced as UMaine’s next director of athletics
ORONO – Jude Killy was introduced Tuesday as the University of Maine’s next director of athletics at a press conference Tuesday attended by many athletes and coaches. “He is a very thoughtful, studious person,” university president Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in her opening remarks. “He knows about UMaine athletics, he knows about our history, he knows about our potential future.”
Hermon’s Saulter commits to continue soccer career with Maine
HERMON – One local soccer star put pen to paper on Tuesday to continue her career as a Black Bear. Hermon senior midfielder Michaela Saulter signed her National Letter of Intent to join the University of Maine on Tuesday afternoon in front of teammates and her parents. Saulter helped the Hawks to three regional championships, and over the years the team was 63-3 with her on the field. She says playing for Hermon has really shaped her soccer career.
