Kilgore Gets New High School
Kilgore had a groundbreaking for a new school facility in front of Kilgore High School, with staff, students, family, and the community. The new high school construction is part of a $113 million bond voters passed in November 2021. In addition, there is $91 million slated for Kilgore ISD to build on soccer fields south of the current high school.
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.21
Butch, Amanda, and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wish everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Christmas Activities. Doerksen Hospice is hosting a sock drive benefitting our area oncology clinics, dialysis centers, and nursing homes, and...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine and will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. Ask your provider for a referral. Blood Drive...
PLCHD COVID Update
The latest COVID report from the Paris-Lamar County Health District, released Tuesday, showed 220 active virus cases. There were 12 positive PCR tests, and 73 positive Antigen tests returned. However, numbers may be higher because many people are testing at home, and some still need to report their results.
Sulphur Springs PD Temporarily Loses 911
Shortly before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon, the Sulphur Springs Police Department began having issues with the 911 Landline phone service. Cell phone 911 service was not affected. In the meantime, they directed those without a cell phone to call 903-439-3719. Police worked with utility personnel into the night, correcting the problems.
Paris Horizon House Shelter Opening Because Of Arctic Weather
The warming station at Horizon House Transitional Shelter, located at 450 4th St. SW in Paris, will be open from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday through Friday. The center will have hot breakfast items available each day, and anyone that stops by can pick up one of their toiletry bags, bottled water, and even warm weather items, like beanies, gloves, scarves & blankets. Donation of those items to the Horizon House is also very much appreciated.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a home on Bellview where a man had crawled through a window. Police searched 22-year-old Braylan Parker Tillery and found marijuana and paraphernalia. They arrested him for Burglary of a Habitation and possession of marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. His bonds total $31,000. Police arrested...
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 21)
Last Monday at 8:10 am: Someone broke into a business in the 1800 block of N. Main over the weekend, and the complainant advised that he arrived to find doors and desk drawers open. Near $1,000 worth of power tools and other devices had been stolen. They broke the south side sliding lock on the overhead door and left through the west side overhead door because they had unlocked both doors from the inside.
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Ricky Griffin of Sulphur Springs on Lindale warrants for Theft of Property valued at between $2,500 and $30,000 and Credit or Debit Card Abuse. He’s in the Titus County Jail under a $32,500 bond. Daniel Reyes Gomez. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Daniel Reyes Gomez of...
Hearing For Accused Wood County Constable
Quitman held a Monday afternoon status hearing in the case of Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith. A grand jury indicted him for allegedly directing his K-9 partner to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.” Constable Smith’s attorney said Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.”
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 19)
Cecil Edward handley, Jr. Friday morning at 5:43, officers worked a business burglary in the 1200 block of SW 19th Street. The caller observed a subject from a cellular game camera on the premises. Officers discovered a hole cut in a chain link. A male subject wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage mask, brown overalls, and black rubber boots was lying next to the cut fence. In addition, two brown burlap sacks and a roll of missed copper welding leads were lying near the subject. They took Cecil Edward Handley, Jr., 59, of Powderly, into custody.
Oklahoma Couple Sentenced For Tax Fraud
In a McCurtain County, Oklahoma, court, a couple has pleaded guilty to failing to pay payroll taxes for employees at a company they owned. The owners of Joseph Milligan trucking, Inc. are 52-year-old Joseph Barton Milligan and 47-year-old Kerensa Chantay Milligan of Valliant. They were each sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. The defendants willfully chose not to pay $1.8 million in IRS income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes collected from their employees between 2015 and 2019.
Bowie County Woman Sentenced In Death Of Infant Son
The Fifth District Court sentenced a Northeast Texas woman to 60 years in prison for knowing about her boyfriend’s abuse of her infant son. The infant later died of the abuse at the hands of the boyfriend. Also, 24-year-old Christy Wedgeworth of Texarkana never told authorities about the abuse and was convicted in Bowie County of injury to a child with bodily harm by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission. The boyfriend was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole.
