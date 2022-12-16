Read full article on original website
Tesla Is Facing More Layoffs and a Hiring Freeze: Report
Tesla is reportedly about to implement a hiring freeze on top of upcoming layoffs, Wells Fargo will pay billions in fines for mistreating customers and causing some to lose their cars, and Elon Musk is pissed at one unhappy Tesla investor because he called the CEO out on Twitter. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Auto Executives Are Losing Confidence in EV Adoption
While the rollout of new EV models, government mandates, and infrastructure funding may make it seem like the EV adoption ball is rolling, there are skeptics, and they’re in places you might not expect. CNBC reports that auto industry executives aren’t as confident in EV adoption as they were a year ago. And that confidence has been dropping significantly.
Rising Rate of Car Repossessions Worrying Sign For Economy
For most Americans, owning a car is a necessity. If you don’t have one, you essentially can’t go anywhere, which is an especially big problem if you have a job that doesn’t allow remote work. Now we’re seeing an increasing number of consumers defaulting on car loans they can no longer afford, which seems bad.
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
Ford Settles Lawsuit Over Super Duty Roof Failures For $1.7 Billion
Over the summer, a Georgia judge ordered Ford Motor Company to pay the largest settlement in the state’s history, $1.7 billion. The suit is the culmination of nearly 20 years of lawsuits—at issue was the safety of the roof of the Super Duty pickup. A report from Wall Street Journal found that before the almost $2 billion settlement, Ford has settled dozens of other cases related to the roofs over the years, and multiple deaths, all while arguing that its trucks are safe.
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
Tesla Gigafactory Supplier Hit With $298,000 in OSHA Fines
A Texas-based Tesla parts supplier is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in OSHA fines for unsafe working conditions, according to Automotive News. Simwon NA Corp., a subsidiary of South Korean Myung Shin Industries Co., is facing $298,000 in fines because the company allegedly ignored concerns put forth by workers at the plant. OSHA reports the company also “willfully exposed them to hazards related to unsafe machine operation, potential falls and a lack of personal protective equipment.”
Congress to Let FAA Certify Boeing 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 Without Major Changes
Boeing has gotten its Christmas wish, because Congress has lifted an upcoming deadline that imposed a new safety standard for modern airplane cockpit alerts on two new versions of the company’s 737 MAX jetliner. It means the two planes can be certified without further changes. Reuters reports the company...
Giant Bow Market Is Slowing Down Right Along With New Car Sales
Yes Virginia, people actually do put giant red bows on newly purchased vehicles and then give those vehicles as incredibly exorbitant gifts. Sales of those giant bows seemed to slowing down, however, right alongside the formerly hot automotive market. It’s another indication of recession (or bow-cession, as the Wall Street...
Canada to Propose Requiring EVs Be 20 Percent of New Car Sales by 2026
Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed a new mandate today that would require automakers to steadily increase the share of electric vehicles it sells over the next several years. According to CTV News, the draft legislation will be formally released on December 30, but as it stands now, starting in 2026, 20 percent of new vehicle sales will need to be EVs.
How the Three Major Self-Driving Systems Stack Up
It seems every car maker is experimenting with advanced driver safety assistance systems — the long proper term for self-driving car features. Journalist Michael Wayland at CNBC. took a ride around Detroit in the three big names in the space — General Motors, Ford and Tesla — to find...
Energy Dome awarded €17.5M by the European Innovation Council to support deployment of its CO2 Battery
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Energy Dome, the company behind the CO2 Battery, a disruptive long-duration energy storage solution, today announced it has been awarded €17.5 million in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC), the largest amount made available by the program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005552/en/ Energy Dome today announced it has been awarded €17.5 million in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC). (Photo: Business Wire)
Carvana Had a Not So Great, Very Terrible Year
Nothing has dominated the headlines this year quite like Carvana. The online car dealer’s massive fortunes quickly faltered in 2022 as it struggled to sell cars, disappointed buyers and even had its license suspended in two U.S. states. We rounded up all our stories about the cursed car dealer in one handy place.
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Has a Ton of Power in a Compromised Package
The Kia EV6 is a great car. It’s reasonably priced, comfortable, offers as much as 310 miles of range and looks cool with its big ol’ ducktail on the back. But Kia knows it’s not enough to just be a good all-rounder in a world of high-performance electric cars. No, you’ve gotta be quick, too. Hence the introduction of Kia’s new halo electric car, the EV6 GT.
EPA to Toughen Heavy Truck Emissions Standards for First Time in Decades
The EPA said on Tuesday that they finalized new rules to cut emissions on heavy trucks starting with model year 2027. The agency also said that this is the first time in more than 20 years that standards have been updated, and that the EPA projects that the new standards will save thousands of lives.
2022 Was the Year of Automotive Recalls
This year will go on record as having the greatest number of recalls in the U.S. across a number of industries. Over one (1) billion products ranging from cars and electronics to food and medicine have been recalled in 2022, according to USA Today, and the year isn’t even over.
