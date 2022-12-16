Over the summer, a Georgia judge ordered Ford Motor Company to pay the largest settlement in the state’s history, $1.7 billion. The suit is the culmination of nearly 20 years of lawsuits—at issue was the safety of the roof of the Super Duty pickup. A report from Wall Street Journal found that before the almost $2 billion settlement, Ford has settled dozens of other cases related to the roofs over the years, and multiple deaths, all while arguing that its trucks are safe.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO