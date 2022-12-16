ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Louisiana woman accused of Breaux Bridge man’s poisoning death found guilty of murder

By Allison Bruhl
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning.

Meshell Hale allegedly killed her then-boyfriend Damian Skipper, of Breaux Bridge, with poison, barium acetate purchased online, in 2015. Investigators also believe Hale murdered her husband Arthur Noflin using the same chemical . However, his body was found burned a year and the coroner could not test the body.

Woman indicted on first-degree murder in fatal 2015 poisoning of boyfriend

The defense said in court that the state did not have enough evidence to put the poison in Hale’s hands.

Hale’s sentencing is set for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Kathy Bordelon
5d ago

Glad she didn’t get away with it,now his family got justice prayers for his family

