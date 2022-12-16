ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

It’s not just buyers emptying shelves in stores; retailers say organized crime rings are becoming a bigger problem

By Sean McDonnell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
maddog
5d ago

organized crime rings stop giving so much credit. they are nothing but a bunch of thugs ransacking stores

Mark Wise
5d ago

stores should just implement more marked security and if you are obvious that your following someone so be it. you only need have an issue if your looking to steal stuff. also don't stop from taking these people down if they try to run. the examples you make at your store a few times will get around and they will go somewhere else. show no mercy. give them a beat down.

Matthew Willis
5d ago

hired security is a really good idea. oh, wait, that would cost money so who cares about people's safety as long as we are saving money!! these businesses have the money to hire security to protect us, the consumer.

